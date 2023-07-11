The Land
Grants available to boost rural and regional communities

July 11 2023 - 7:00pm
Troy Hartman (third from right) Nutrien Broken Hill branch manager presenting a cheque to the Australian Stock Horse Society Broken Hill branch for the Topar Christmas Tree community event. Photo: supplied
Applications for Nutrien Ag Solutions' Community Grants Program are now open, with eligible not-for-profit organisations invited to apply for a grant of up to $5,000 to support community projects in regional Australia.

