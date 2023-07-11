Grants available to boost rural and regional communities

Applications for Nutrien Ag Solutions' Community Grants Program are now open, with eligible not-for-profit organisations invited to apply for a grant of up to $5,000 to support community projects in regional Australia.
"Since the launch of the Community Grants program in 2021, Nutrien has supported 110 projects by awarding over $500,000 in grants to rural and regional communities across Australia," said Mady Muirhead, Corporate Affairs Coordinator at Nutrien Ag Solutions.
"The success of agriculture and the well-being of regional Australia are inextricably linked. We're proud to play a leading role in helping to build a safe and sustainable future for our farmers and their communities. We are going further by investing in meaningful projects and supporting local grassroot organisations.
"We have thousands of employees living and working in rural and regional Australia, ingrained in their local communities. They have a deep understanding of what makes a community thrive - and it's all about the people."
"Last year we saw many parts of our country face environmental disasters on a significant scale, with many still facing recovery. This placed significant unanticipated stress on grassroots organisations and groups that work tirelessly to support their local communities. Nutrien Ag Solutions is so proud to provide a much-needed boost to the rural and regional communities we are a part of," said Ms Muirhead.
The Community Grants Program has supported more than 100 local projects over the past two years, including the installation of an Indigenous artwork and Bush Tucker Garden at Childers, Queensland; contributing to a purpose-built beach ramp and wheelchairs at Swansea, Tasmania; child protection workshops at Dowerin, Western Australia and the installation of solar power panels at the Cambrai Sports Club in South Australia.
"We work in partnership with our communities to support them at a local level, in ways that best suit the individual needs of that community," said Ms Muirhead.
The Nutrien Ag Solutions Community Grants Program is run in partnership with the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR).
"Rural communities continue to deal with so many challenges and the role of local not-for-profit groups is becoming ever more critical in filling gaps and helping create vibrant, sustainable communities. Many of these organisations have wonderful volunteers who do so much but projects to improve community facilities or resource new projects or operations also need funding," said FRRR CEO, Natalie Egleton.
"Over the last two years local fundraising has been made increasingly difficult due to COVID and increasing economic pressures, meaning locals have less capacity to give. As a result, we're seeing more and more demand for funding support.
"We are grateful for Nutrien's ongoing partnership, as it enables grassroots groups to access grants that can go toward these projects. But it's more than just money, as Nutrien's support continues locally for groups that get funding, staying connected to the local branches as projects are implemented. So, we look forward to seeing what projects come forward this year," Ms Egleton said.
Applications for the 2023 Nutrien Ag Solutions Community Grants Program are open now and close 10th August 2023, with successful applicants announced in October this year.
An online webinar will be held to support grant seekers from 12.30 - 1.30 (AEST) on Monday 24th July. Sign up here: https://events.humanitix.com/copy-of-nutrien-ag-solutions-community-grants-program-grant-seeker-workshop
For more information and to apply, visit: www.nutrienagsolutions.com.au/nutrien-ag-solutions-community-grants-program
