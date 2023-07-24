When it comes to careers in agriculture many envision the only opportunities are working on farms and only available to those who have grown up on farms.
But a recent project initiated by KPMG found that 41pc of future roles in Australia's agricultural industry will be impacted by evolving technological advancements in the next ten years.
This shift will play a major role in increasing the sector's economic contributions from $60 billion to $100 billion by 2030.
Studying a Bachelor of Science and Advanced Studies, majoring in Agriculture and Business Management at the University of Sydney, Ben Peden believes a long-term career in agriculture is not limited to those who were raised on farms.
Growing up in Sydney, he developed an interest in the possibilities of an agricultural career while studying agriculture at Barker College, Sydney.
"The idea of feeding ten billion people by 2050 is an awesome challenge, and I think there is a lot of scope for the things that need to be done," he said.
"I think the use of technology is a key way forward, including things like software and biotechnology, and genetic modification are going to be the key means to increase yields and increase our production to meet the demand."
With agribusiness recently nominated by Deloitte as one of the 'fantastic five' industry sectors with potential to take over from mining as a key driver of growth opportunities for the Australian economy over time, it could become an industry without a skilled workforce.
David O'Brien, Director of Customer Support at AgriWebb pointed to the potential of maximising the projected growth of Australia's position as a global innovator and leader of agriculture through renewed workforce support.
"I think there are a few different levels to that," Mr O'Brien said.
"Coming at it from the angle of technology in agriculture, if we can increase the level of youth and students coming, especially now that we have a lot of technology-based roles, many new job opportunities will open up for people."
He started out at university and without actually knowing what kind of opportunities were available aside from thinking it was either farming itself or maybe banking in an agricultural finance direction.
"But since then there has been a whole world of innovation unlocked and with that comes a lot of job opportunities from customer-facing roles, software engineering and marketing," Mr O'Brien said.
"There's a ton of different career choices available and I think it all starts in the environment of a school, a college, a university when you are learning about how these systems work and the larger concept of how we gather our food and where it comes from."
Mr O'Brien said there is an urgent need for education on the modern agriculture industry and its various career opportunities to be included in Australia's secondary and tertiary curriculums.
"There have been quite a few areas of progression with introducing agriculture more into schools right from primary school," he said.
"My family are teachers in primary and secondary schools and the knowledge I have gathered from them in the NSW curriculum in primary school, even kindergarten and year one shows they are starting to put a lot more emphasis on outcomes that involve learning around how their food is produced and how that's connected to the environment around them.
"We are starting to see more of a focus in introducing agriculture into not just the rural environment education but also right across Australia which is really important."
Mr O'Brien said it all starts at a young age when it is possible to ignite their curiosity and their passion.
Mr Peden agreed and said it was through his experience at high school he recognised there was starting to be a significant interest in agriculture from those growing up in city environments.
"I think a lot of that comes back to changing that perspective of agriculture where it was only for people who had farms," he said.
"Especially being an urban kid, a lot of the perception of agriculture is if you study it the only job opportunities is being a farmer and working in rural areas," he said.
"But in fact, there are so many opportunities in urban areas in tech, in finance, in all of these different areas of agribusiness where probably from what I've seen there is a lot more interest generated when students realise those opportunities and see that there's a lot more to agriculture than just working on a farm."
Mr O'Brien concurred and said the need to remove perceptions around agriculture as an outdated, manual and disconnected sector with a greater portion of the younger population rather than those with existing connections to the sector, was crucial in attracting a new generation to the joys of an agricultural career.
"I think we are seeing a really great transition," he said.
"What we are seeing is this buzz and this excitement of youth to be a part of this industry coming from all different directions whether the city or the country.
"And I think it is about bridging that gap between the city folk and the country folk who are in agriculture every day, and extending that understanding of what the industry is truly about.
"I'm seeing some convergence between younger generations and older generations who are coming together through this pathway of ag tech.
"The innovation, knowledge exchange and learning happening is really incredible to see."
While Mr Peden sees a career in agriculture as having exciting prospects, he is not quite certain at this stage in what direction that will be.
"In terms of what capacity I'm not a hundred percent sure but I'm still learning a lot more about the industry and AgriWebb has opened my eyes to just how much there is going on," he said.
"I don't have a concrete plan as to where I want to go but I think it is a pretty exciting space to be in."
Along with his academic qualifications, Mr Peden acknowledges practical experience on farms will determine his future career direction.
"I plan to get out and work on a few properties not only as a university requirement but I also think being involved in it is the best way to learn about the industry," he said.
"With AgriWebb I actually have the chance to be on some properties and use ag tech in the yards and work with producers and I will learn so much more in a week than I would in six months sitting in an office."
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
