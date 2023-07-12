The Land
Price pressure continues on lightweight weaner cattle in state's north

JB
By Jamie Brown
July 13 2023 - 6:00am
John McKenzie, Karen Sgroi and Greg Bradfield, Rogans Bridge via Grafton inspecting black baldy heifers that sold for just 190c/kg at Grafton.
John McKenzie, Karen Sgroi and Greg Bradfield, Rogans Bridge via Grafton inspecting black baldy heifers that sold for just 190c/kg at Grafton.

A clash of concerns has brought about some panic selling of young weaner cattle to the north of the state as prices stagnate amid a widespread lack of winter feed.

