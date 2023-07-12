A clash of concerns has brought about some panic selling of young weaner cattle to the north of the state as prices stagnate amid a widespread lack of winter feed.
The mid-winter trend has producers, who forfeited their opportunity to sell at the autumn sales in the hope of better prices down the track, now facing a disappointing reality.
Calves still on cows that are losing condition are a burden for sellers and thus the number of young cattle in the selling arena continue to hit the market. Unfortunately, buyers are limited.
Drought came early at Scone this year and Warick Clydsdale of Davidson Cameron and Company said a feed shortage was to blame.
"Normally all our weaners are sold by early June but they're still coming," Mr Clydsdale said.
"There's no crop, no grass and grain prices are dear. "Anyone in the west with crop wants cattle around 300kg.
"There is an opportunity but these light cattle have to be kept on good tucker. You don't want to set them back."
Northern Tablelands buyers made good use of inexpensive weaners at Grafton last Thursday but Tuesday's -8.8 degree Celsius frost at Guyra will put a crimp in that market.
At Walcha a usually very active trader Owen Macaway has paddocks full of the family's own breeders, as they swung away from steers when those animals got too expensive.
"We used to have 500 to 600 breeders with the balance steers but after buying cows with calves that figure is up around 900," he said.
"We're busy weaning our own. We've got loads of cows ready for the processors but we can't kill them. We can't capitalise at the moment."
It's a similar situation at Ben Lomond where Andrew Landenberger said his family was still trading their way out of pricey steers last year. A shortage of kill spots with processors is certainly slowing down the cycle.
The family invested heavily last year in excellent cropping country near Delungra and oats are powering away at that farm, so there is some light at the end of the tunnel - just not now.
"It's hard to capitalise when you're selling for less than you paid," Mr Landenberger admitted.
"It's been a massive blow and it's hard to get kill space.
"There are so many people with cattle.
"After the drought a lot were joining with anything so there is a lack of quality and that's where we are getting the $400 weaner."
Halcroft and Bennett principal David Thompson, Coonamble, said the late season and a shortage of fodder crops ready right now made a change from the typical season, when the district absorbed 1000s of head at this time of year.
"We've had some rain but the feed is slow in coming on," he said. "People are reluctant to step out and buy a lot of cattle."
