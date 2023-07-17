With the Bureau of Meteorology advising of low level flooding along the Murray River - the question has to be asked - why?
There has not been any major rain events in the catchments above the Hume and Dartmouth dams, yet the amount of water being released in the middle of winter suggests the holding capacity has been allowed to rise above the appropriate level of 87 percent.
Richard Sargood, chair of Murray River Action Group, representing landholders between the Hume Dam and Yarrawonga Weir has long pleaded with the Murray Darling Basin Authority to recognise flood risks when the airspace in the dams is kept to a bare minimum.
With the current low level flooding along the Murray River, Mr Sargood said releasing the water at this time in a wet year is of no real benefit to the environment, farmers or the communities in the Murray Valley - it should have happened weeks ago when there was plenty of channel capacity.
"They are giving us a flood to save a flood," he said.
The Hume Dam was completed in 1936 and was one of the largest dams in the world with a very clear purpose.
A plaque near the wall states 'Lake Hume supplies water for extensive irrigated agriculture, town supplies and power generation, whilst mitigating flooding in the Murray Valley'.
A second plaque placed in 2001 praised the development of the dam and recorded the purpose of the dam was to contribute to human welfare, while the 'challenge remains for current and future generations to ensure continuing operations sustain the health of the river's ecological community.'
Mr Sargood said those aspirations are not being met.
"They treat flood mitigation and water responsibilities as mutually exclusive," he said.
"They can't sell air space so they will not do any flood mitigation unless they are guaranteed the dam will fill."
Mr Sargood said the authorities are more interested in saving water for the next drought and for the environment than concern for flood mitigation despite there being many possible win/win outcomes for everybody.
"There is too much environmental water being held in the dams which leaves little space for farmers and towns," he said.
"At the moment, all the wetlands are saturated so why aren't the current flows classed as environmental water and not coming off an environment account?"
Mr Sargood said the only way to make a difference to current practice is for the Basins Officials Committee (BOC) to recommend a change.
"The BOC has high-level decision-making responsibilities for river operations, including setting objectives and outcomes to be achieved by the authority in Murray River operations," he said.
Membership of the committee comprises officials from the six Basin governments, and the committee is chaired by the Commonwealth committee member.
The authority's Chair and Chief Executive are non-voting members of the committee.
"But at the moment, they are encouraging the wilful destruction of property due to increased flooding risk by not considering any flood mitigation until a point where even blind Freddie can see that the dam will fill," Mr Sargood said.
"They can use the last 13 percent of Hume dams capacity for flood mitigation which is within the current rules but choose not to."
Mr Sargood said there is no allowance made for inflows that can be reasonably expected during normal seasonal conditions.
"If you don't have a good idea of what is coming in how can you manage what is let out? Last year when Hume was 97pc full we were told in July it was not guaranteed of filling," he said.
"Over the next four months two and a half times the total volume of Hume Dam was released creating catastrophic flooding"
Mr Sargood said the overriding issue with the amount of water being held in the dams is the urban concern for the environment.
"The environmental lobby has been able to take control of the water to the ultimate detriment of farmers and the communities along the Murray Valley," he said.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
