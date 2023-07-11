A piece of history goes under the hammer at Stockinbingal later next month, with a one-of-a-kind collection of antique engines, tractors and cars listed for sale.
Ross Minehan, of Stockinbingal, has had an eye and passion for restoring antique and rare machinery for more than 40 years.
The first type of machinery that Mr Minehan collected and restored was tractors, which he decided to sell so he could move onto his real passion of engines.
His collection has history spread throughout the eastern states, from Queensland to Victoria and through to South Australia, with each individual machine being restored back to its original state by himself.
Whether it be finding and replacing parts, manufacturing parts on the lathe, or restoring paint work, no piece was too big for Mr Minehan and his self-taught methods.
"I do all the restoring myself." Mr Minehan said
"With the lathe and that I can usually do what I want to do."
Distance was not an issue when it came to sourcing parts for the engines, with an advertisement in The Old Machinery Magazine being a common resource, there has also been parts known to be flown in from England and America to keep engine in their authentic state.
The most common method of collecting each engine has been word of mouth for Ross, especially when he ran the families seed cleaning business.
Along with online sales, many of the engines were also found in paddocks where they were once used and then had broken down.
"Being an agricultural contractor, I did come across a lot of things." Mr Minehan said.
"People come here and they love to come through the shed and I just love showing them through.
"But people say there's an old engine underneath my tree or in the shed and you come by things like that."
READ MORE:
One engine in particular, a 16 horse-power Ruston Proctor, is believed to be the only one remaining in the world of its kind.
Photos in Mr Minehan's shed show the engine being in parts after it was trucked down from Mackay, Qld, but in it's prime, it was believed to the sole source of power for the sawmill in Mackay.
The sale includes an extensive list of one-of-a-kind machines within the collection, including an 1898 National gas engine, a 1909 High Wheel McIntyre car, a 1905 International Titan 8hp tractor, 1967 MG Series 1 car, a 1915 Hart Parr 8hp tractor, Blackstone engines and a Plume fuel bowser.
The listing has already attracted interest from Canada and potentially England and America.
The sale will be taking place on August 12, being conducted by Miller and James Real Estate, Temora, in conjuction with AuctionsPlus, with viewing days taking place July 22 and 28.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.