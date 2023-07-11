The Land
Rare 40 year antique collection to go under the hammer at Stockinbingal

Helen DeCosta
By Helen Decosta
Updated July 12 2023 - 12:15pm, first published July 11 2023 - 12:00pm
A piece of history goes under the hammer at Stockinbingal later next month, with a one-of-a-kind collection of antique engines, tractors and cars listed for sale.

