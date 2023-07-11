Proponents for the burying of high voltage transmission infrastructure for renewable energy projects are urging landholders worried about Transgrid's plans to build overhead powerlines to voice their concerns.
The company's $3.3 billion HumeLink project will include a 360 kilometre, 500-kilovolt transmission line to connect existing substations at Wagga Wagga and Bannaby with proposed substations at Maragle and Gugaa.
Affected landholders and communities who are part of the HumeLink Alliance, with the support of Member for Wagga Wagga Dr Joe McGirr, have been successful in achieving a NSW government inquiry into the feasibility of underground transmission infrastructure.
The Humelink Alliance has supported the burying of the power lines for about two years.
The alliance wants those who believe support this will lessen the impact of transmission lines on their community to make a submission before the July 14 deadline.
The proposed 1.5 to two kilometres of lines and six towers will effectively cut Amy Wyer and Ashley McGrath's Yass property in half, and will be visible from the family's kitchen window about 300 metres from their home.
"The lines will go through well-established hay paddocks, lambing paddocks, and tree lines," Ms Wyer said.
The pair have welcomed the state government's inquiry, saying it: "shows that the NSW government is listening to our requests".
"While it would have been good to have more time, we're doing the best we can with the time available," Ms Wyer said.
"I fear that the short time frame will reduce the number of submissions lodged, which will understate the level of anger in the regions about these projects.
"As landholders and affected community members, it is common to feel like you are fighting a David and Goliath battle - like you're fighting this alone.
"However, landholders should know that there are brilliant and passionate people in the community and energy industry who are working tirelessly to put forward the case for undergrounding."
Landholder and HumeLink Alliance spokesperson Andrea Strong, Gunning, said there was a compelling case to put the HumeLink transmission lines underground and avoid building 80 metre high towers to carry them.
"As we are transitioning to net zero emissions, tens of thousands of kilometres of new transmission is to be built - this is unprecedented," Mrs Strong said.
"Countries overseas are deciding that when you consider the environmental and community cost of overhead transmission lines for the next 80 to 100 years, undergrounding is the cheapest option.
"We need an environmentally responsible transmission and generation, as we transition to net zero emissions."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.