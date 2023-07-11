There was strong demand from return buyers at the annual Polldale bull sale, Dubbo, with four bulls selling to an equal top price of $18,000.
The sale averaged $9700 and 30 of 38 bulls were sold at auction.
All four of the top-priced bulls were purchased by South Australian buyers Richard and Jane Gould, Cortina Pastoral, Lucindale, for $18,000.
Ms Gould said the bulls were easy doing and well put together with strong figures across the board.
"We were after some very placid bulls as that is something we need to work on in our commercial herd," she said.
The first of the $18,000 bulls was Polldale Swallow S45, 26 months, by Sprys Unlimited P146, and had an eye muscle area of 131 squared centimetres and ranked in the top four per cent in the breed's all purpose index, which evaluates animals for use on entire cow herd performance.
Polldale Neat-N-Tidy S154, 23 months, by Royalla Ultimate N176, had an intramuscular fat scan of 7.7pc.
The 26-month-old Polldale Imagine Pol S59, by Eldervale Imagine P301, weighed in at 928 kilograms with an IMF scan of 7.6pc.
Polldale Packsure Pol S137, the 23-month-old son of Royalla Ultimate, placed second in this year's ACM Agri Sire Shootout competition and offered with an IMF scan of 6pc.
The Goulds also purchased the 23-month-old Polldale Navigator S143, by Sprys Unlimited P146 and out of Polldale Janice 75th, for $14,000.
The bull had an IMF scan of 7.6pc and ranked in the top 4pc of the breed on IGS for fat.
Polldale stud principal Ned Williams said he was happy with the result.
"It was really positive to see a number of repeat buyers at the sale as it gives us a lot of confidence as to what we're doing on the property as well as the genetic performance of our bulls," he said.
"The growth patterns, softness, correctness and doability of the top four bulls stood out today.
"Temperament is really important for us...our clients like performance and the softness that our bulls add to their operations allow their progeny to reach market specifications more efficiently and effectively.
"Each year we want to come up with a good consistent top quality product that reflect the values we as a stud and family aim to achieve."
Burrawong Graziers, Cumnock, purchased five bulls to a top price of $12,000 and average of $9200.
D and N Mattiske, Forbes, purchased four bulls to a top price of $10,000 and an average of $7500.
K Readford, Gundagai, purchased three bulls to a top price of $10,000 and an average of $7600.
John Kempton, The Meadows, Pinkett, purchased three bulls to a top price of $8000 and an average of $6666.
The sale was conducted by Elders and Nutrien with Paul Dooley, Tamworth, as auctioneer. The online interface was provided by AuctionsPlus.
Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land. Got a yarn? elka.devney@theland.com.au
