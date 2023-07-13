Ritchie Bros. record-breaking EOFY auction surpasses AU$63 million

Brisbane EOFY yard: With a remarkable sale of AU$63 million, Ritchie Bros. EOFY Auction again shows it is a major industry drawcard for both sellers and buyers. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Richie Bros.



RB Global, a trusted global marketplace for insights, services and transaction solutions for commercial assets and vehicles, today announced the outstanding success of its Australian business unit's highly anticipated National End of Financial Year (EOFY) Unreserved Auction.



This year's auction broke several records including total sales, number of buyers, sellers, and registrations. With a remarkable sale of AU$63 million, Ritchie Bros. EOFY Auction again shows it is a major industry drawcard for both sellers and buyers.



Surpassing last year's record of AU$55 million, the 2023 EOFY sale has firmly established itself as the annual premier auction event. Year after year, Ritchie Bros.' EOFY sales have grown in prominence, becoming the go-to auction event in Australia.



Buyers eagerly await the opportunity to make their purchases, and sellers recognise the event as the most attractive platform in the country to showcase their assets before the end of the financial year.



"We are incredibly proud of the resounding success of our 2023 EOFY Auction, which has exceeded our expectations," said Cody Watson, APAC sales director at Ritchie Bros.



"Reaching a Gross Transaction Value of AU$63 million is an exceptional achievement, and this remarkable success can be attributed to the high demand for heavy machinery across Australia and the trust both buyers and sellers place in Ritchie Bros."



The auction attracted more than 4,150 online bidders from over 30 countries, showcasing the international appeal of the event. The overwhelming majority of assets were purchased by Australian buyers, highlighting the strong need for heavy machinery within the country.



Additionally, the auction achieved a record-breaking number of buyers, with 956 participants seizing the opportunity to acquire premium equipment and trucks across the transport, construction, and agricultural industries.



The event also garnered strong interest from sellers, with a record-breaking 407 consignors trusting Ritchie Bros. to facilitate their asset sales. This unprecedented number of sellers demonstrates the growing confidence and trust that the industry has placed in Ritchie Bros. as the preferred auction company for buying and selling assets in Australia.



Featuring a diverse range of lots, the 2023 EOFY Auction presented an extensive array of equipment, resulting in highly competitive bidding.



Buyers recognised the value presented, showcasing their enthusiasm through intense bidding and driving price performance. This achievement reaffirms Ritchie Bros.' commitment to delivering exceptional auction experiences and facilitating transparent transactions in the industry.



David Fanning, Ritchie Bros. APAC marketing director, expressed his enthusiasm for this significant milestone, remarking: "The 2023 EOFY Auction not only shattered sales records with AU$63 million in sales, but also demonstrated the event's evolution into the premier auction event in Australia.



"The increasing participation of buyers and sellers showcases the industry's recognition of the opportunities provided by Ritchie Bros. EOFY events."



Ritchie Bros., renowned for its exceptional customer service, advanced digital platforms, and expert marketing strategies, continues to expand its market share and deliver outstanding results.



The company's commitment to innovation and providing a seamless auction experience has made Ritchie Bros. the trusted partner of choice for buyers and sellers worldwide.



As Ritchie Bros. looks to the future, the company remains dedicated to setting new industry standards, providing exceptional service, and meeting the evolving needs of the market.



