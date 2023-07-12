The Land
Lismore the beneficiary of Casino saleyards ongoing stand-off

By Jamie Brown
Updated July 12 2023 - 2:47pm, first published 12:30pm
Sam and Ross Patch, Tintenbar, at Lismore saleyards on Wednesday. "Let agents do their work," Ross Patch said.
The ongoing stand-off between Casino livestock agents and the owner of the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange, Richmond Valley Council, went to the next level on Wednesday morning with the first combined agencies prime cattle sale under the rotunda at Lismore.

