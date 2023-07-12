The Land
Home/News

Vital purpose of agriculture to clothe and feed

July 13 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This year we are highlighting the fact that every bowl of Weet-Bix, piece of toast and glass of milk is an agricultural product.
This year we are highlighting the fact that every bowl of Weet-Bix, piece of toast and glass of milk is an agricultural product.

I was asked this week why the theme of this year's NSW Farmers Annual Conference is "Feeding the Future".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.