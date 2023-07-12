I was asked this week why the theme of this year's NSW Farmers Annual Conference is "Feeding the Future".
Farmers do all sorts of things as part of our operations - we care for our landscape, we are custodians of an important industry, and we certainly drive an enormous amount of economic activity both in our communities and nationally.
But ultimately, the purpose of agriculture today is the same as it has been for thousands of years: To feed, and clothe, people.
Historians tell us humans made the switch from nomadic hunter-gatherer lifestyles to permanent settlements and farming about 12,000 years ago. Key to this development, which put in place the stability that allowed for invention and discovery, was agriculture.
And even though our tools are extraordinarily advanced compared to way back when, the fundamental purpose is still to raise healthy plants and healthy animals so people can eat breakfast and wear woolly socks on a cold morning.
Our Annual Conference is held each year in Sydney as it's by far the easiest way to gather our farmer democracy from the four corners of the state. In so doing, we are literally bringing agriculture to the city, and we need to be conscious of how we tell our story to those with little knowledge of our industry.
This year we are highlighting the fact that every bowl of Weet-Bix, piece of toast and glass of milk is an agricultural product. "You should care about farming," we will tell the people of Western Sydney, "because you care about feeding your family".
Of course, we will also be hearing from politicians and public servants, and reinforcing the need to work with our industry because it is the economic dynamo of rural, regional, and remote NSW. Our organisation will never shy away from strongly advocating for positive change for our members, and agriculture more broadly.
There are challenges ahead, but also opportunities, and I hope to share these with all delegates at our conference next week.
