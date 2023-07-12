The production outlook for the east coast cropping belt has been boosted with favourable conditions seen month to date, with the majority of South Australia, Victoria and southern NSW receiving welcome rain for July on top of what was an above-average rainfall month in June.
The anecdotal feedback suggests SA, Victoria and southern NSW are on track to yield a better-than-average crop again for the upcoming season. However, taking the shine off the overall yield potential was the dry May and lower-than-average days of sunlight to date, both hindering crop growth.
From herein out, it's not so much the amount of rainfall, but more so the timeliness which is of higher importance and will bear the greater fruit.
As we head further north over the Lachlan River and into the Central West and northern regions of NSW, the positive sentiment isn't quite as equally shared with the majority of this grain-growing region in a moisture deficit with a less than kind season to date.
Although there are patches which tick the boxes, these are few and far between, with much of the crop quite immature or left out for fallow or a summer crop rotation.
Not all is pessimistic, with established crops developing well and still a strong likelihood to yield an economic result.
Globally, markets also seem to be dictated to by the weather, with the US corn and Canadian Rapeseed crops leading the headlines.
The critical pollination stage fast approaches in the US corn crop throughout July and the first half of August, where the market, and crop for that matter, becomes extremely sensitive to rain events, or lack thereof.
Given the majority of the US corn belt is rated between moderate and severe drought leading up to the pollination stage, a heightened level of market volatility in markets could be expected as the crop is ever so sensitive to climatic inputs.
It is worth noting that about 30 per cent of the US corn crop is grown in Iowa and Nebraska, where the US drought monitor varies from ''abnormally dry'' to ''exceptional drought''.
Further north in the Canadian Prairies, where the rapeseed crop is only four weeks away from harvest, the same dry weather conditions continue. Alberta and Saskatchewan, which contribute more than 75pc of the Canadian canola crop, are, at the very least, rated abnormally dry with little to no reprieve forecast.
Although the crop coming is facing plenty of hardship, Canadian growers are also sitting on a record seed carryout from the previous season's huge harvest and attracting very little export demand, given the strength in domestic basis.
Overall and once again, Mother Nature appears to be holding all the cards for now. Here's hoping she can be kind Down Under and keep us in mind early in the spring.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.