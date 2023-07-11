Global bond markets had significant selloffs last week following increases in bond yields and steepening of the yield curves.
The US 10-year yield increased by 10.8 bps to 4.04 per cent and reached as high as 4.08pc overnight on Friday.
In Europe, 10-year Gilts were up by 26bp to end the week at 4.65pc after reaching a new post-2008 high of 4.71pc. German 10-year bonds were also 25 bps higher, reaching their highest since March at 2.64pc.
There has been no single catalyst for the selloffs though moves were extended after the release of strong US Services Institute for Supply Management (ISM) data.
The service sector activities expanded again in June, with the Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) at 53.9pc. This is higher than the market expectation of 51.2pc and 50.3pc in May.
The US service sector has been expanding for six consecutive months, and the main drivers behind the strong growth are an increase in business activity, new orders and employment.
In comparison to May, Business Activities Index in June had the most significant jump from 51.5pc to 59.2pc.
New Orders Index has also risen from 52.9pc to 55.5pc, and Employment Index ticked up from 49.2pc to 53.1pc.
Anthony Nieves, chair of the ISM Services Business Survey Committee, commented that improvements in business activities were from ''increased capacity, backlog reduction and continued improvements in logistics'' and ''the majority of respondents indicate that business conditions remain stable; however, they are cautious relative to inflation and the future economic outlook".
On the other hand, US non-farm payroll employment increased by 209,000, with most of the hires occurring in government, health care, social assistance, and construction. The increase in employment is slightly below the consensus of 230,000.
Adding to the negative market sentiment, China's Caixin Services PMI revealed a rapid deceleration in economic activities, with the June headline number printing at 53.9, a big drop from 57.10 previously.
The loss of business momentum as well as the lack of fiscal stimulus response is dampening the appetite to hold CNY. The People's Bank of China responded to the yuan's weakness by setting strong fixes to the currency. Last Friday's fix was stronger than expected by the largest margin since November. The CNY was set to 7.23, 0.3pc higher on Friday and 0.4pc stronger over the week.
