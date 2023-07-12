The Land
Going green with nitrogen fertiliser

By Newsroom
Updated July 12 2023 - 11:16am, first published 11:00am
Australia's Chief Scientist, Dr Cathy Foley, PlasmaLeap's chief technology officer, PJ Cullen and the owner of the significant soft fruit operation Mountford Berries in Tasmania, Hugh Mackinnon. Picture supplied
A pioneering Australian company, PlasmaLeap Technologies, plans to revolutionise the energy and agricultural sectors with its groundbreaking green ammonia technology, recently demonstrated to Australia's chief scientist Dr Cathy Foley and NSW chief scientist Professor Hugh Durrant-Whyte.

