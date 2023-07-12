A pioneering Australian company, PlasmaLeap Technologies, plans to revolutionise the energy and agricultural sectors with its groundbreaking green ammonia technology, recently demonstrated to Australia's chief scientist Dr Cathy Foley and NSW chief scientist Professor Hugh Durrant-Whyte.
Ammonia is a vital component in the agricultural sector, serving as a key ingredient in fertilisers. However, the traditional ammonia production method is under scrutiny due to its significant carbon footprint and detrimental environmental impacts. Today, standard ammonia production accounts for about two per cent of global carbon emissions, equivalent to the entire aviation sector.
PlasmaLeap Technologies recognised the need for a sustainable alternative, leading them to develop groundbreaking zero-emission ammonia production technology using only renewable electricity, air and water.
PlasmaLeap Technologies chief executive officer Frere Byrne said the breakthrough achieved is a huge step forward for the industry and could abate significant industrial emissions, accelerate the development of the global Hydrogen economy, and contribute materially to achieving global Net-Zero.
He said having Dr Foley and Professor Durrant-Whyte witness the state-of-the-art reactors in action is a testament to the potential of PlasmaLeap's technology.
"It's fantastic to have had the chief scientists visit our facility and witness the capabilities of PlasmaLeap's technology. Their interest and a growing number of international energy and agricultural businesses reinforce our position as industry leaders in developing green fuel and energy technology." Mr Byrne said.
"PlasmaLeap's reactors demonstrate frontier science and engineering and boast unprecedented performance and scalability. Our chief technology officer, PJ Cullen, working with the University of Sydney and UNSW colleagues, demonstrated a new plasma-driven path to ammonia synthesis and achieved world-leading energy efficiency and production rates with technology that consumes only air, water and electricity.
Mr Byrne said the ability to produce zero-emissions ammonia at rates thousands of times that of the following best competing electrochemical technology, PlasmaLeap's reactors, could be critical in achieving global Net-Zero by 2050.
UNSW Scientist Professor Rose Amal, co-director of the ARC Training Centre for Global Hydrogen Economy, said, "Electrification of our industries is a key component of meeting global Net-Zero targets, and PlasmaLeap Technologies has achieved a remarkable feat in developing new electricity-driven chemical pathways for industry, including ammonia,"
"Electricity-driven chemistry has the potential to transform the landscape of global carbon emissions by providing sustainable alternatives to high emitting industries. I am thrilled to witness such innovative solutions originating from Australian companies like PlasmaLeap Technologies." Prof. Amal said.
As one of the leading chemical reactors on the market, PlasmaLeap's technology has captured the attention of various industries, including agriculture, renewables and resources companies, and is used widely in research centres worldwide.
Hugh Mackinnon, owner of the soft fruit operation Mountford Berries, Longford, Tasmania, will trial the technology as a Driscoll's Grower allied to the Global Genetics and Marketing Company.
"The Mackinnon family have been farming at Mountford for five generations. We have a deep interest in sustainable agriculture, particularly technologies that can potentially reduce carbon emissions across the entire sector," Mr Mackinnon said.
"We will be trialling the technology in our operation and believe the innovation, which provides zero-emissions ammonia feedstock on-demand, can transform horticulture businesses both environmentally and economically."
PlasmaLeap Technologies is on track to achieve energy efficiency rates of 20 kWh/kg ammonia in its large-scale reactors by the end of 2023. PlasmaLeap Technologies is poised to become a prominent player in the global energy and chemicals landscape. With their groundbreaking green ammonia and eFuel technology, the company is spearheading a transformative shift towards sustainable energy solutions.
