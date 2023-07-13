The "green shoots" of a firmer cattle market might be starting to appear as the Eastern Young Cattle Indicator lifted more than 12 cents a kilogram (carcase weight) in the past week. It sat on 572c/kg on Wednesday morning.
The average for young cattle at Wagga Wagga on Monday climbed to 605c/kg making it the dearest market across the eastern states, while Carcoar was not far behind on Tuesday as it averaged 603c/kg.
A reduction in supply is helping to firm up prices.
Meanwhile, interstate buying competition has been putting a floor in prices at Tamworth's store sales in recent weeks.
Michael Lawrence from Nutrien, Tintinara, South Australia, paid $900 for Angus heifers and $850 for the seconds. They were sold by PS and PA Clark and headed for Hindmarsh Tiers in SA.
Queensland buyers such as Nutrien Taroom, Ray White Rural Tara and TopX Goondiwindi have also been out in force at Tamworth.
Related reading:
MEAT and Livestock Australia will release a seasonal indicator for new season or young lambs.
MLA senior market information analyst Ripley Atkinson said the new indicator was a result of industry consultation last year.
The indicator will be reported daily in cents a kilogram (carcase weight) and run from September to early February before ceasing when supply of new season lambs tightens significantly.
AUSTRALIAN Livestock and Property Agents Association are about to kick off the next round of training for auctioneers.
The first training opportunity is at Wagga Wagga from August 29 to 30. Early bird registration closes on August 1 and includes a discount of $100 each, while full priced registration must be in by August 15.
On September 6 to 7 the training moves to Tamworth. Early bird registration closes on August 9, while full priced registration ends on August 23.
The course has been designed for both auctioneers just starting out and those with plenty of experience who want to fine-tune their skills.
A feature of the training includes several sessions with speech pathologists who provide auction specific tips that include voice projection, breathing techniques, plus voice conservation and care.
Throughout the course participants are give continuous feedback plus a video review.
Video content and written feedback are also provided after the school to review in your own time.
The First Draft takes a look at some of the weekly highlights across the markets. If you have a story tip, email markets@theland.com.au
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.