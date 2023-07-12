The Land
Western Rural Connect aims to enhance social connection in Central West NSW

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
July 12 2023
A new organisation, Western Rural Connect, aims to bring people together who live, work and love Western NSW by hosting industry events across the health, education and business and agriculture sectors. Pictures supplied
A new organisation aiming to bring people together who live in, work and love Western NSW has been formed by a group of diverse young women in the Central West region.

