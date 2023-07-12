Getting the Upper Land weekly wrap

Welcome to our new weekly segment, Getting the Upper Land, where senior journalist Denis Howard and livestock editor Rebecca Nadge give a rundown of some of the stories featured in the paper.
Stephen Burns takes a look at broad wool, where there is a prospect of selling one million woollen quilts on the Chinese domestic market. It all ties in with a recent visit by a Chinese film crew to a sheep station north of Yass, where they shot promotional material designed for social media.
Helen DeCosta travelled to Parkes for the national youth expo on the weekend. The competition attracted local and interstate competitors, with numbers doubling on last year's event.
Shorthorn breeders have signalled they are up to the challenge laid down by JBS to ramp up marbling. The topic was a key point in guest speaker Jason Carswell's presentation at last month's Shorthorn National Show and Sale dinner, Dubbo, and breeders say they are on the case.
A piece of history goes under the hammer at Stockinbingal later next month, with a one-of-a-kind collection of antique engines, tractors and cars listed for sale. Ross Minehan has had an eye and passion for restoring antique and rare machinery for more than 40 years.
Rebecca is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand.
Rebecca is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.