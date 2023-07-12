A 23-month-old son of Millah Murrah Nectar has topped the 7th Heart Angus on-property sale at $65,000, with 57 bulls selling for a complete clearance, averaging $13,561.
Heart Nectar S83 weighed 936 kilograms, with a scrotal circumference (SC) of 44 centimetres and an impressive range of Breedplan estimated breeding values (EBVs) which made it a great heifers' bull and the runs on the board to grow fast, with desirable carcase traits. Its birth weight (BW) EBV was +4,2, with a +58 for a 200-day growth EBV, =104 for a 400-day and +143 for a 600-day growth EBV.
Nectar S83's Angus Breeding Index ($A) was $192, and Angus Breeding Low Feed Cost Index ($A-L) was $329.
The buyer was Springwaters Angus stud, Boorowa, and Dane Rowley said the opportunity to acquire more Nectar bloodlines was the incentive to buy the bull.
"We had a look at him pre-sale," Mr Rowley said, "and we have some Nectar bloodlines in our herd already, and they really look good.
"This bull is a natural progression of what we're aiming to do in our stud, and he'll get plenty of use after our artificial insemination program in September.
"He's a bull that is thick and soft and is well put together, and we're really pleased to have him join our sire battery," he said.
He said Springwaters sells its bulls as yearlings, so he expects to see the results of Nectars' calves on the ground within two years.
The second top-priced bull, at $36,000, was another son of Millah Murrah Nectar, Heart Nectar T5, aged just 18 months, weighing 736kg and a SC of 42cm. Its BW EBV was =6.3; its 200-day EBV was +60, +104 for a 400-day growth EBV and +135 for a 600-day growth. Nectar T5's $A selection index was $219, and its $1-L index was $400. It was bought by a repeat-buyer partnership between Andrew Deans, from the Allan Deans Family Trust, Baradine and Terry Hanigan, Hollywood, Coonamble.
This partnership bought the equal top-priced bull at last year's sale, outlaying $30,000 for Heart Nectar R80, a son of Millah Murrah Nectar N334.
Another repeat buyer at this year's sale was Neil and Beth Higgins, Old Crockford, Nowendoc, who bought three bulls to a top of $26,000, averaging $19,333. Last year the Higgins bought three bulls for a $21,333 average.
Their top-priced selection was Heart Capitalist T6, sired by LD Capitalist 316, aged 18 months, weighing 688kg and a SC of 40 and classed as a heifer bull. It had a birth weight EBV of +2.4, a 200-day growth of +44, a 400-day of +83 and a 600-day figure of +101. Its selection index of $a was $205, and its $A-L index was $354.
Doug and Jack Rankin, Tribella, Spring Ridge, bought seven bulls averaging $10,571 with an equal top of $12,000 four times.
The selling agents were Davidson Cameron and Company, Chris Paterson Stock and Station Agent Pty Ltd, and the auctioneer was Paul Dooley.
