The second top-priced bull, at $36,000, was another son of Millah Murrah Nectar, Heart Nectar T5, aged just 18 months, weighing 736kg and a SC of 42cm. Its BW EBV was =6.3; its 200-day EBV was +60, +104 for a 400-day growth EBV and +135 for a 600-day growth. Nectar T5's $A selection index was $219, and its $1-L index was $400. It was bought by a repeat-buyer partnership between Andrew Deans, from the Allan Deans Family Trust, Baradine and Terry Hanigan, Hollywood, Coonamble.

