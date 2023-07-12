The Land
Home/News

Heat Angus averages $13,561 with a sale top of $65,000

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
July 12 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Davidson Cameron and Company's general manager, Luke Scicluna, Chris and Natalie Paterson, Heart Angus, Timbumburi, auctioneer Paul Dooley and Jye Paterson, Heart Angus. Picture by Simon Chamberlain
Davidson Cameron and Company's general manager, Luke Scicluna, Chris and Natalie Paterson, Heart Angus, Timbumburi, auctioneer Paul Dooley and Jye Paterson, Heart Angus. Picture by Simon Chamberlain

A 23-month-old son of Millah Murrah Nectar has topped the 7th Heart Angus on-property sale at $65,000, with 57 bulls selling for a complete clearance, averaging $13,561.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.