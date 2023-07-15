Raff Angus is ready to fire at its Boots on the Ground Bull Sale

Raff Angus stud, King Island, will be offering 120 bulls at its Drillham, Queensland, sale on August 18. Picture supplied

For Andrew Raff, standing in front of a bull and inspecting him with your own eyes is crucial.

And that's why Raff Angus stud is hosting a Boots on the Ground Bull Sale this year.

The principal of the stud is keen to encourage buyers to see their future sires in the flesh rather than from the ease of their homes this year.

"This year we want 'Boots on the Ground' at our annual bull sale," he said.

"We believe it's so important the industry brings some balance to selection - get back to the bull pens, look at the actual bulls and give opportunity to better understand the story of the breeder and its program."

Mr Raff said the stud would offer a one per cent discount to successful purchasers who physically attend the sale.

"We do this as an incentive to come and personally inspect our bull," he said. "Our bulls are different to the mainstream. We know our genetics calve easily and they are profitable. By attending, it gives opportunity to gain first-hand insight to our program, and allows for a better understanding of our type and our breeding direction."

And the line-up of Raff bulls offered this year will be worth seeing first-hand.

Mr Raff said the bulls made the trip north to Condamine in mid-April in preparation for sale day in August.

He said this year's sale group offered as diverse a selection of genetics as the stud had offered at past sales.

"We continue to select and use our highest performing homebred bulls that excel for maternal strength and real on-ground and over-the-scale performance," he said.

"They add predictability with consistency of type, offering a diverse array of slight genetic variance, yet all deep in Raff genetic maternal dominance.

"Converting feed, be it grass or grain, efficiently is paramount to profitability and sustainability. Numerous sale lots excel for NFI-F, indicating that the bull is expected to eat less feed per day relative to his weight and rate of weight gain."

Magnificent Raff Angus steers destined for JBS Australia. Picture supplied

The United Kingdom continues to have genetic influence within the Raff herd, as well as dominant international sires from past decades reintroduced into the program through their sons.

Among the 112 registered bulls offered, three are used stud sires, while 53 are 22-month-old bulls and 56 bull lots are 18 months old.

The bulls are fully performance-recorded, including genomic and morphology tested, as well as parent verified and well vaccinated.

As big believers in raw data comparison, there will also be individual raw data available on each bull, including weight, average daily gain, ultrasound scanning results, scrotal sizes and frame score.



Chasing carcase

The move to King Island from Queensland has brought fantastic new opportunities for Raff Angus - especially when it comes to improving carcase.

With 58 years of seedstock production under its belt, Raff Angus is following the tail-end of its progeny through to actual carcases hanging on the hook.

"Following our relocation to a reliable grass growing environment, we have the opportunity to follow our genetics through to 100pc pasture raised and on-farm finished yearling prime MSA graded animals," he said.

"While the maternal line's ability to calve with ease and rebreed annually while staying functional and sound is paramount, the ultimate profitability of their calves cannot be determined until a dollar value is placed on them as a carcase."

The move has added a new dimension of actual carcase feedback to their evaluation.

In the past year, a drop of Raff Angus steers and heifers, as well as surplus cull cows, were processed through JBS and Greenham.

"The complete draft of both spring (October born) and autumn (February born) steers were processed late last year and in early January. These steers had an average carcase weight of 341 kilograms, milk tooth, and returned $3013 a head."

He said in the past year Raff Angus had sold 166 herd book registered (HBR) steers and heifers as 100pc grass-fed, no HGP, on-farm finished animals. These were steers that were the bottom 50pc and heifers that were the bottom 10pc of all progeny born in their year group.

"When compared nationally within the Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) myMSA dashboard, they achieved a 24kg heavier carcase weight and had more marbling with extra finish." he said. "At the average grid price of $8.80 they returned an extra $211/head or an extra $35,026 for that consignment.

"During the past three years we have sold 560 on-farm pasture raised HBR steers and heifers. With an accumulative average over these years, these prime yearling milk-tooth Raff Angus animals have returned on average an extra $395/head or an extra $220,000 over this three-year period when compared within the myMSA dashboard. While we can fine-tune our program, these results give confidence that our breeding principles are on the right track."

Another exciting development for the stud is the introduction of new performance recording.



"While we will always look at the individual, their raw performance and their pedigrees first and foremost, we are also big believers in data collection and have recently submitted almost 1000 DNA tissue samples for both parent verification (PV) and genomic testing. By the end of this year every animal on farm will be genomically tested, and moving forward each calf drop will be PV and genomic-tested for all traits."

