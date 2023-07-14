How skills learned on the land come in handy helping the most vulnerable

MSF logistician James Neeson overlooking the city of Blantyre, Malawi. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Médecins Sans Frontières.



When a young James Neeson was tinkering with cars and motorbikes and working on the family farm in western Victoria, little did he know he was learning skills that would one day come in handy as part of a team providing emergency aid in Nigeria.

So too for Eric Boon who spent decades running cattle stations in the Gascoyne region in north-west Western Australia where the ingenuity and resourcefulness so vital in every day life was put to work controlling a cholera outbreak in Lebanon, or supporting a children's hospital in South Sudan.

Both men work as logisticians with Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF), the emergency aid organisation that provides medical assistance to people affected by conflict, epidemics or disasters around the world.

Jacqui Clark, MSF Australia's Recruitment and Development HR Officer, said logisticians play a critical role in ensuring MSF's work is possible.

"It's absolutely central," she said "Logisticians are the jacks-of-all trades, solving problems, keeping wheels moving, and making everything happen to allow medical staff to do their work.



"They're across all the elements of projects, making sure everything is there when needed, that the medical staff have a place to work, and they have essential supplies, that there are vehicles ready when they're needed - there's so much they're responsible for."

And Ms Clark said experience has shown that people from farming backgrounds tend to make excellent logisticians because of the skills they've acquired and the kinds of challenges they deal with.

"I think some of it is having that rural and remote experience, not having a tradie available to fix things, or a hardware store within driving distance. Having to be resourceful and really adaptable," she said.

Eric Boon preparing cholera vaccinations in Lebanon. Picture supplied

Mr Neeson began working with MSF in 2019 and has had two assignments, first in Nigeria and then Malawi. He decided to apply after volunteering in Tonga for a year with AusAID.



"Even growing up on the farm I had that wanderlust and nomadic feet, and after working in Tonga I realised how fortunate I was and wanted to do something to contribute using my skills," he said.



Always keen on logistics and supply chain management, Mr Neeson had studied at RMIT in Melbourne. After working with IBM and realising a desk job was not for him, he worked as a logistics operator for Elders based out of Derby in the Kimberley, on contract with cattle stations organising supplies and driving hundreds of kilometres to make sure they received what they needed.



Mr Neeson said the logistician role has been a challenging way to employ all his skills, including those gleaned on the family crop farm near Balliang, a town of 100 people.



"As a logistician you're expected to find the solutions to absolutely everything, on the base, in the hospitals and the camp, from fixing the air-conditioning in the hospital, to the wi-fi in the house where the teams are living," he said.



"In situations like in Maiduguri in Nigeria in the wet season the camp would flood and the logistician would be the one to get the pump working, or maybe generators would fail - there were times like that when skills from the farm came in useful.



"I learned a lot of mechanical skills working on motorbikes and cars that I've now used in my work at MSF. We had a paddock bomb when I was ten and got my first car at 15 and just tinkered away at that. We learned to be pretty resourceful."



Fellow logistician, Mr Boon went on his first MSF assignment in 2016 and now at 72 has recently just returned from his latest, in Malawi in south-eastern Africa, where he worked delivering cholera treatment following major flooding.



"The flooding was just diabolical - hundreds of people lost their homes," he said.



"There were people who were living in an abandoned shed with no facilities, no water, no toilets. Within two days we had water flowing for them and in five had latrines for them."



Eric Boon with some of his team during an assignment in South Sudan. Picture supplied.

Mr Boon said for him the job of a logistician was pretty similar to running stations - but without the cattle.



"You make sure there's electricity and that there's water for people, that you have plenty of fuel for the vehicles and the generators, and that the camp is safe and secure so the medical staff can sleep comfortably at night. There's so many parts to it.

"I think people who work on stations make great logisticians because they can learn to do anything because they have to do everything."



Born in the city into a family of nurses, Mr Boon felt the lure of his rural forefathers and studied at James Ruse Agricultural College before heading to Western Australian at 19 to begin working his way up the ranks on cattle and sheep stations there and in the Northern Territory.



He later drove cattle road trains before deciding to give that away. A surgeon friend had previously suggested he'd make a good logistician with MSF and he decided to apply. A few months later he was off to South Sudan.



"As she was driving me to the airport at the time my wife Penny said she thought that all of the things I'd learned and all the things I could do and all of the things I knew about was leading me to this service," Mr Boon said. "It made me well up a bit then and it still does now."

