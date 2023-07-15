The Abbotstone holding is just east of Scone, hidden behind a fortress of hills that undulate out and into some of the most productive river flats the Hunter region has to offer along the Pages River.
A mere 36 years ago the property was a bare block which John Peisley and Rosalind Royal have developed into their beef breeding and prime lamb operation, as well as their cherished home in the country. Abbotstone is 810 hectares with about 10 kilometres of river frontage running through the property, which currently runs 150 Angus breeders as well as a first-cross Merino flock using Poll Dorset rams.
Initially they had a very large-framed breeder herd of Charolais-Hereford cattle, which were all sold during a dry year of 1991. Looking to restock they made the decision to go with Angus cattle in 1992.
Rosalind Royal said they have always aimed to produce the best meat that they possibly can, whether that be beef or lamb.
The husband-and-wife team have built their beef operation from the ground up and it is obvious it is an industry they are passionate about and proud to be involved in.
Their Angus cow herd is also accompanied by a small Charolais breeder mob which they cross-breed back to Angus bulls. Their Charolais cows originated from Rosedale Charolais bloodlines.
Miss Royal said their property makes for a fantastic combination for their self-replacing herd, their cattle grow out well supported by improved pastures and their Angus breeders are suited to working the hills.
Their herd has been closed for the past 20 years, she said.
Temperament is paramount in their heifer selection process.
"Our heifers are now all exceptionally quiet and this has been an enormous part of our selection process over the years, which now makes it hard to chose what we keep and what needs to go," Miss Royal said.
"Other attributes we look for in our females is a good solid bone structure to make for calving ease, and their confirmation is important.
"We like heifers that can move freely particularly in the hind legs, a lovely straight back is essential along with a rounded rump and a lovely broad head."
Miss Royal said their cows all have very similar heads and if any heifers coming through show a more narrow face then this is something they will cull on.
John and Rosalind's heifers are grown out on improved pastures and joined at 18 months of age for a spring calving.
They like to calve their heifers on the native pasture paddocks where the hilly country helps keep them fit and not over fat for calving.
They have kept the size of their paddocks on the bigger side, ranging from 80ha to 200ha.
Miss Royal said they have observed the Angus cattle and how they forage over the paddocks, making for good pasture utilisers.
The large paddocks are predominantly native grasses with sections direct drilled down to a mix of improved pastures.
The improved pastures consist of a mixture of prairie grass, phalaris, cocksfoot and ryegrass along with growing oats when the season provides for a winter fodder crop.
Their cattle always have access to mineral lick blocks and Himalayan salt blocks. Miss Royal said it is something their manager Kevin Smallwood is a big advocate for in maintaining healthy cattle.
"We do see a difference in our cattle using the mineral and salt blocks, and we notice the cattle really go for them," Miss Royal said.
Along with Mr Smallwood, they also have some other great workers, for which they are grateful, including Peter Simpson and their livestock contractor John McDonald. Miss Royal said they are also very lucky to have a wonderful livestock agent in Francis Buffier.
"He is never too busy to come and look at the herd and give you advice. He really is a proactive and hands-on agent, and we cannot speak highly enough of him."
John and Rosalind have purchased their bulls over the years from Tivoli Angus, Waverley Station Angus, Wattletop Angus and Booroomooka Angus.
"In recent years we have bought three bulls from Tivoli Angus," Miss Royal said.
"We have found the Tivoli bulls to be very quiet and easy for us to handle and introduce to the herd. They have thrown some very good calves for us, so we are very happy to have found them and we look forward to their sale again this year.
"The bull we purchased last year from Tivoli Angus had bloodlines from Rennylea which is a bloodline we were keen to introduce into our herd."
John and Rosalind have very similar taste when it comes to selecting their bulls and often find they are on the same page with their pick of the catalogue.
They are both firm believers in studying the bloodlines for history of a good temperament.
In keeping with their aim to produce the best meat product that they can, the next box to tick is looking at estimated breeding values for good marbling and fat scores.
"We like to see a bull with length, a straight back and well put together confirmation wise," Miss Royal said.
The visual assessment is very important for them both as well. They like to view how a bull moves on sale day, looking for a bull that has what they call "that look".
"It's that look about them that says to you, that animal is a well tempered an even animal, everything about them just looks right and well made. We call it that strong confirmation bull look."
The main reason they have continued to move towards an exclusively Angus herd is because they have found the Angus cows to be very good doers and handle their conditions very well.
Miss Royal said the Angus cows don't fall back easily with the dry or the cold weather and tend to hang on making for a tough and hardier animal.
"The Angus cows are also exceptional mothers which makes for good strong calves with rapid growth."
Their markets vary with the seasons but in a good year the steers are kept to 450 kilograms to be sold direct to a feedlot.
Abbotstone has undergone an organic fertiliser program in recent years, made easy thanks to the like-minded thinking of their manager, Mr Smallwood.
"We started about five years ago now just before the last big drought ended.
"We have applied Organic Dynamic Lifter blended with Seasol to the paddocks to help promote and bring our soil health back into shape," Miss Royal said.
"Kevin greeted the program with enthusiasm as a management style he already believed in as well.
"When it did rain, coming out of that drought, we really noticed the response in our country, it recovered very quickly. We are continuing with this program to build resilience in our soils.
"You can literally smell our soil - it smells of health and resilience."
Read more:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.