It's true what they say about how sometimes you stumble across something that just works for you, but if you don't believe in that sort of thing then you can always trust a lengthy drought and a grassfire in the new neighbour's precious barley crop to bring people in the bush together.
Brad and Beck Hurley run a grazing operation of Poll Herefords and White Dorpers over an 8800 hectare holding of Kalabra and Eremeran Station, located 100 kilometres north west of Condobolin NSW.
Brad Hurley was called to a fire at their neighbouring property, which had just been recently purchased by the Gunn family, amidst the fire containment Mr Hurley happened to notice the very good looking young Hereford bulls in the paddock. This was the start of a 15 year long relationship using the Sevenbardot Hereford genetics in their self-replacing breeder herd.
Since the Sevenbardot stud dispersal sale, the Hurleys have added Mountain Valley and Merawah Poll Hereford genetics to their line.
Brad and Beck Hurley have an obvious passion for their breeders, a line of Hereford cows which are infused with 70 years of family history.
The Hurley family can be traced back a long way in the Condobolin district, Mr Hurley's great grandfather spent time as a jackaroo in the1890s working on Eremeran Station, which now forms part of their holdings.
Kalabra was purchased in the 1950s by Mr Hurley's parents and the current Hereford herd was derived from 53 heifers sourced from South Bukalong not long after.
The Hurley's properties are mostly open grazing country with predominantly native grasses and some ongoing improved pastures of Premier Digit, Lucerne and Cocksfoot, with oats grown when the silos and pits are empty.
The number of breeders they run can vary depending on the seasonal conditions, with a concerted effort to always be understocked and maintain good groundcover. A lot of their decisions are based on seasonal conditions and the weather.
Last year the Hurley's had 1000 millimetres of rain and could not get a truck to the property for nine months.
The average rainfall is 450mm, their highest rainfall was 1050mm in 1950 and their lowest was 137mm in 2019.
The Hurley's both agreed with lots of variation, there is never a dull moment!
Brad Hurley said their cow numbers were cut back to 200 head in the last drought of 2018 to 2019 however, this year they have 400 head to calve down.
They keep at least 95 per cent of their heifers each year, season providing, any surplus heifers have been headed for the feedlot job recently however, this is dictated by the best market opportunities at the time.
"We are looking to keep an easy care herd, they need to be fairly self-sufficient and be able to calve by themselves," Mr Hurley said.
They only feed in bad drought conditions so their herd has had to evolve into adaptable females that can hold their condition to survive through a tough time.
Mr Hurley said in looking to keep their most fertile animals last year they shortened their heifer joining period to six weeks and anything not in calf was culled.
"We looked at doing this tight joining to select for the most fertile animals, it was a way to cull some heifers and provide a point of difference between them," Mr Hurley said.
Both Brad and Beck are firm believers in picking a bull by eye.
Estimated breeding values are not a big part of their selection process but they have found a good bull that catches their eye, tends to follow true on paper anyway.
"You know what you like and you know what traits you are looking for externally and the internal EBVs should follow," Mr Hurley said.
Beck Hurley said she treats her bull selecting much the same as a horse.
"The bulls we are looking to select must be able to walk well, have sound hooves, good confirmation and presence," Mrs Hurley said.
"Do yourselves a favour and visit the studs for their open days, they are so worth while," she said.
Mr Hurley said they are happy with their breeding achievements to date.
"After 70 years, we have got our breeders where we want them," Mr Hurley said.
"We have got the eyes right, we have the large frame right and now we think we need some more muscle and we can pick that bull by looking at him."
During the 1980s Mr Hurley said they had a lot of trouble with eye conditions, mostly dust related, he said they have selected to keep colour in the eyes and a hooded eyebrow to better keep the dust out.
"Now I can't remember the last time we had pinkeye," Mr Hurley said. "It is all weather related of course but I think we have done a good job there," he said.
"We went through the last drought without any pinkeye, even when the environmental conditions were ripe for it, it's quite a rare occurrence in our herd now."
The Hurley's have enjoyed breeding Herefords and witnessing the herd improvements in their cattle, they spent ten years focusing on the frame of their cattle and this is something they are proud to have improved in their herd.
They aim to sell their steers at 450kg into the feedlot job and over the years they have been able to increase the growth in their cattle, achieving quicker turn off times.
"Our steers weigh a lot heavier these days and we are turning them off at least four to five months earlier than we used to, at 450kg before 15-months-of-age, grown out on native pastures," Mr Hurley said.
Brad and Beck find a lot of enjoyment in selecting their bulls and conjuring up an image of the animal they are aiming to create within the progeny.
"We enjoy seeing it all come together by looking at the outcome in our calves for the year. We are currently trying to put big butts on animals, so we hope to see some more muscle in the calves when they are born this year," Mr Hurley said.
Mr Hurley said for them keeping with the Hereford breed is about loving what you do and what you are looking at.
"Herefords work for us because they are quiet, exceptional mothers and very tolerant to dry spells," Mr Hurley said.
"Herefords are just what we know, they are suited to our country and were here well before us," Mrs Hurley said.
"We love the way the herd keeps improving, it is very rewarding and it is what keeps us happy."
