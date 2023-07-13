The Land
Weed causes cattle deaths in Gunnedah district

July 13 2023 - 11:40am
Rock fern is a hardy plant that survives dry conditions and reshoots readily after rain.
Livestock owners should be on the lookout for rock fern in their grazing paddocks after the death of cattle in the state's North West.

