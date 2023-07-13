Heifers at Wodonga top at $1320

The offering of 1327 head at today's store cattle sale at Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange, Wodonga, represented good buying opportunities for restockers with grass and confidence in the chance of a spring.
The cattle mostly were in backward store condition, but the few pens of forward stores, steers or heifers, sold very well on current trends.
Peter Ruaro Rodwells director Peter Ruaro, Wodonga, thought the market was "tough enough", but did say the better conditioned weaners sold to strong competition.
"We had a few good quality calves but I thought the sale could have been $20 to $30 [a head] back on what we could reasonably have anticipated," he said.
"But a highlight was the interest in the best pens of heifers which sold very well and up on last sale.
"Overall, I thought it a fair sale for the conditions, with a lot of the cattle a bit underdone."
Vendor Eddie Whyte, Staghorn Flat, Victoria, sold 15 Table Top Angus-blood steers weighing 379kg for $1305, and while the sale was back on last year he was philosophical about the result.
"Our steers were as heavy as last year but the market is back a fair bit," he said.
"It was a good sale for this time of the year, but a bit disappointing when compared to last year."
Steers weighing 280kg to 330kg sold from $640 to $1150 (374 cents a kilogram); those weighing 330kg to 400kg sold to $1400 (396c/kg) and those above 400kg topped at $1360 (331c/kg).
Heifers weighing 280kg to 330kg sold to $1060 (338c/kg); those weighing 330kg to 400kg sold to $1110 (316c/kg) and those more than 400kg topped at $1320 (250c/kg).
Pregnancy-tested-in-calf females topped at $1410 when Yulong, Nagambie, Vic, offered 14 two- to four-year-old Angus weighing 502kg in calf to Lawsons Angus-bred sire.
Cows with calves sold to $2000 when Fairlea Farms, Tallangatta, Vic, sold five Dunoon-blood Angus cows with three month calves.
Steer sales included 27 Wirruna-blood Poll Herefords weighing 332kg for $1285 when offered by J Teek, BM Teek and NC Boutin, Mitta Mitta, Vic; Brian Mann, Walbundrie, sold 12 Shorthorn's weighing 310kg for $1070 and J Donovan, Burrumbuttock, sold 22 Kennys Creek-blood Angus weighing 355kg for $1240.
Sales of heifers included 11 Jarobee-blood Angus weighing 331kg for $1050 when offered by PM and EJ Scammell, Bethanga, Vic; N and B Mitchell Partnership, Walwa, sold 12 black baldy heifers weighing 310kg for $1015, and Coolangatta Pastoral Company, Burrumbuttock, received $780 for their pen of 16 Charolais, eight to nine months and weighing 271kg.
Local restockers were dominant while buyers from Swan Hill and Euroa chipped in when they could.
The sale was conducted by Brian Unthank Rural, Corcoran Parker, Peter Ruraro Livestock and Schubert Boers.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
