Heifers at Wodonga top at $1320

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
July 13 2023 - 2:45pm
Eddie Whyte, Staghorn Flat, Victoria, sold 15 Table Top-blood Angus weighing 379kg that for $1305 a head at Wodonga store cattle sale on Thursday.
The offering of 1327 head at today's store cattle sale at Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange, Wodonga, represented good buying opportunities for restockers with grass and confidence in the chance of a spring.

