The fashion industry and feedlots might sound like worlds apart, but Ironbark Hereford's Isabella Spencer, Barraba, has found plenty of skills are transferable following a career change.
After going to university to study fashion design and business, Ms Spencer started her career in brand strategy and wholesale, which involved working with luxury European labels and managing their Australian and New Zealand markets.
She returned home during the drought and now manages the on-property feedlot, which was established nearly two years ago, as a way to diversify the business.
There were plenty of skills she had picked up in the fashion industry that had transferred to the feedlot, she said, which included client management and meeting budget targets.
Along with her brother, Ben, Ms Spencer researched and visited other feedlots before committing to a design.
The feedlot has a capacity of just under 1000 head and sells a niche product to a leading Australian supermarket.
Ms Spencer said while she started by purchasing cattle from saleyards, the feedlot was now moving towards being exclusively Ironbark blood.
She said using their own genetics helped to ensure the quality and had added benefits such as reduced animal health issues.
"We've seen an increase in the average Meat Standards Australia index since we moved to killing majority of our own genetics," she said.
"I don't get any P8 fat deductions anymore feeding our own cattle."
Having Ironbark cattle also played a major part in carbon neutrality, she said, which involved having the most efficient cattle possible.
"I think it's the way the industry's going, it's just the market and I think you either get on board or you get left behind," she said.
"You hear everyone talking about carbon credits and different ways the industry's going and I think, well, at least we're already involved in it and doing something."
Ms Spencer was continually pushing for efficiencies across the whole operation, whether it was with machinery or feed rations.
There was a lot of research coming out of the United States on feedlot productivity and efficiency that she tried to implement.
The move to Ironbark blood also brought further opportunities for long-term commercial clients, she said.
Bec is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au
