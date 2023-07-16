New technology to improve farm profitability and its environment is constantly in the headlines. But it is also important to appreciate that good farming and grazing are based on long-known and established science-based knowledge.
Rotations, as an example, were advocated and used in Europe and many other countries 500 years or more ago, and their general principles remain relevant.
Over the years, I've observed successful farmers and graziers nearly always move quickly when vital jobs need to be undertaken.
It is generally important to plan well ahead, rather than wait for an event, such as rain, before planning to "get on with it". This especially involves aspects like sowing crops and pastures, fertiliser application, choosing and securing seed of newer varieties and weed and pest control.
It could be termed "proactive rather than reactive".
That doesn't mean we will not sometimes make mistakes. Firstly, ensure it is good science, and then slot relevant new information into the farm system.
For example, in recent years, a larger range of varieties tend to be available for most crops. These commonly have allowed for larger sowing windows and, therefore, more opportunities to sow on time.
Take wheat as an example. For most areas, there are varieties available to allow sowing from as early as March or even earlier in some districts if used as part of a grazing business. Examples of these varieties include Illabo, a winter habit variety suited to all but hotter environments for sowing from around mid-March to mid-May.
At the other extreme are varieties suited to late sowing, mid-May to the end of June. Examples are Hellfire, Jillaroo and Suncentral. To help avoid needing too many varieties, one from the early and late sowing group can generally suffice.
Our district is no exception. In reasonably similar rainfall areas, dual-purpose crops established this year from March rains, with next to no rain falling in April, May and June. Some of these crops had stock on them from mid-May onwards. But in contrast, where sowing was delayed, the next establishment option has been very or too late, from July onwards.
An important aspect of timely sowing is being ready to sow quickly when the opportunity presents itself. Note, I realise some areas received no March or follow-up sowing rains.
Being proactive in upgrading pastures is also generally more profitable and beneficial. For example, seed from many of the 'best" varieties for a given area and soil type are commonly not readily available at the usual best sowing time.
A lot of winter legume seed, for example, comes across from Western Australia. If their harvest, cleaning and grading are delayed, seed of some varieties can be slow to come across. Hence it is best to arrange a supply of chosen varieties well in advance to ensure availability.
A relatively new technology to help guarantee the highest success with introducing the right rhizobia to legumes, is supply via Alosca granules. Rhizobia embedded in these granules, unlike other forms of their paddock introduction, are long living, which is especially important if dry conditions follow sowing.
Adding appropriate rhizobia strains with legumes at sowing is especially important if introducing a new species into a pasture. For example, biserrula and serradella required different strains than sub clover. Alosca pellets, unfortunately at this stage, are supplied from interstate and early ordering is required for timely availability.
With Alosca pellets and early seed supply, it is far more feasible and commonly successful to add these into existing or new pastures ahead of the seasonal break.
Proactive early ordering of fertiliser also commonly results in application at the time that best suits a given pasture.
For example, our policy is to take a few pasture soil samples in January, depending on test results, order fertiliser in February, and spread fertiliser, if necessary, with seed (for example, when adding legumes to a new tropical grass pasture) in early March. That helps ensure seed and fertiliser are in the paddock ahead of the autumn break.
Next week: Strategy to cope with cold, dry conditions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.