The Vincent family of Booragul Angus showed a great sign of relief at the completion of the studs 24th annual on-property bull sale with the current slump in market cattle prices showing minimal effect in the overall result.
The Piallaway stud topped at $30,000 and sold 69 from 73 bulls to an overall average of $14,102.
Sale results were down on last years record on-property average of $19,304 and top of $50,000 from 69 bulls.
Over 76 registered bidders were in attendance with 41 different buyers throughout the sale all walking away with at least one bull. A strong presence of buyers were attending the on-property sale with only 1 bull being sold online.
Booragul Prime Minister S154 topped the sale at $30,000 selling to victorian based angus stud Boonaroo Angus, Casterton.
A son of Dunoon Prime Minister P758, the 2 year old registered in the top 10pc of the breed for growth, milk and docility along with +3.5 Intramuscular fat putting the sire in the top 17% for marbling.
First time and top bull buyer Jodie Foster, Boonaroo Angus touched on the "complete package" that the top sire showed.
"We were particularly interested in the Dunoon Prime Minister P758 sons as we had heard alot of good things about them" said Mrs Foster.
"He's {top priced bull} a pretty versatile bull and has got enough calving ease to put him over heifers along with enough punch to use over the our cows."
Volume buyer from the sale went to Dempsey Pastoral Company, Nundle with 6 bulls to average $14,666 and top at $20,000. The Nundle based operation were also the volume buyer at Booraguls 2022 sale with 6 bulls to an average of $21,000 and purchased 4 bulls at the studs 2021 sale.
Glen Buddah Pty Ltd, Walcha purchased 4 bulls to average $8,000.
Local buyer Baladonga Pastoral Company, Gunnedah completed their draft with 4 bulls to average $12,500.
Second highest bull being another prime minister son was Booragul Prime Minister S171 sold for $28,000 to long term supporters SC & S Carter, Gunnedah.
The 834kilogram sire registered a -10.7 gestation length, 40 centimeter scrotal and tested in the top 7% of the breed for eye muscle area and carcase weight.
Leading into the sale stud principal Tim Vincent reflected on the "uncertainty" with current market conditions.
"Being one of the first sales we are abit of marker with how the season will unfold and I think their will be quite a few other bull breeders around that will take confidence away from todays result and breathe a sigh of relief as the demand is still their" said Mr Vincent.
"It's great to have 2 bulls go down to Boonaroo and the most comforting thing is that our regulars who have supported us for a long period of time got their bulls."
"It's important to ensure that I am always putting new genetics in front of our regular buyers and that's been the big push this year."
"Their was alot of confidence and an positive attitude around the sale today , although weaner prices are down and their are whispers of El Nino getting around producers remain confident and forward with the beef industry."
The sale was covered by Elders Tamworth with Paul Dooley the guest auctioneer taking bids.
