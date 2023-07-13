The Land
Home/News

Booragul Angus complete 24th annual on-property bull sale with $14,101 average.

Andy Saunders
By Andy Saunders
Updated July 13 2023 - 7:14pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Kennedy, Elders alongside Hayden,Tim,Margaret and Amy Vincent of Booragul Angus with auctioneer Paul Dooley and the top priced $30,000 bull Booragul Prime Minister S154.
Brian Kennedy, Elders alongside Hayden,Tim,Margaret and Amy Vincent of Booragul Angus with auctioneer Paul Dooley and the top priced $30,000 bull Booragul Prime Minister S154.

The Vincent family of Booragul Angus showed a great sign of relief at the completion of the studs 24th annual on-property bull sale with the current slump in market cattle prices showing minimal effect in the overall result.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andy Saunders

Andy Saunders

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.