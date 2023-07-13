The NSW Department of Primary Industries surveillance and tracing team have confirmed a new detection of the Varroa mite at a site in the Central West.
DPI deputy incident controller Dr Shannon Mulholland said the site of the new detection was in an area previously classified as general, or blue, zone.
"Our surveillance and tracing team have confirmed this new detection at Gumble, west of Molong, is linked to the legal movement of hives from a property within a previous blue zone," she said.
"That area was later upgraded to a surveillance, or purple, zone on 22 June, and to an eradication, or red, zone on July 4 2023."
Review of hive movement declarations from an infested premises at Glenorie led the response to a movement from Sackville North, within the Glenorie red zone, to the Gumble site. These two sites were put under sticky mat surveillance, resulting in detections on both sites.
"Whilst the discovery of a new mite location is disappointing, it provides further confidence that our tracing and surveillance strategies are working," Dr Mulholland said.
"Only one mite has been discovered at Gumble and this low mite count suggests we've detected the movement early and the fact it was a recent legal movement gives us some confidence we can control this spread quickly."
Additional tracing is continuing to identify further contact with other hives in the blue zone.
Dr Mulholland said the DPI had issued a biosecurity direction to prevent further movement of beehives from the new Eradication Zone.
"We remind all beekeepers to report any hives they have in the Gumble zone, and any hives they may have moved through this area" she said.
Beekeepers who have hives in the Gumble area or who have moved hives through the area are reminded to:
Hive locations and alcohol wash results can be reported to NSW DPI by filling out the online forms at www.dpi.nsw.gov.au or by calling the Varroa Emergency Response Hotline on 1800 084 881.
For more information visit, www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/emergencies/biosecurity/current-situation/varroa-mite-emergency
Bec is livestock editor for The Land based in Orange. She has previously worked for Stock & Land in Victoria, the ABC in Kununurra, and newspapers in Kalgoorlie and New Zealand. Contact her at bec.nadge@theland.com.au
