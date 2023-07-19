The Land
Home/News

Feed additives, genetic selection moving the needle on methane reduction in livestock

JB
By Jamie Brown
July 20 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dairy cows produce 70-100kg of methane a year. Reducing that greenhouse gas production is a priority for the livestock industry.
Dairy cows produce 70-100kg of methane a year. Reducing that greenhouse gas production is a priority for the livestock industry.

Methane production in livestock is increasingly coming under scrutiny, as agriculture fights for its reputation in the global climate space.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.