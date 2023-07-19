Methane production in livestock is increasingly coming under scrutiny, as agriculture fights for its reputation in the global climate space.
Speakers at this week's Nature Based Solutions conference in Brisbane highlighted the risk agriculture poses in this arena, but also the remedies that look to deliver emissions reductions while growing production.
The win-win is for real and is being proven through data, with on-property management techniques a farmer's best tool.
Critics of cattle love to point out that agriculture contributes 37 per cent of enteric methane emissions, with the word enteric defining gas coming out of the intestines - not out of fossilised sources.
Livestock produces 11-17 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions.
However, recent work in methane reduction using feed additives is showing that the problem can become a solution to better production.
Shanti Mors, senior business development manager at carbon project developer South Pole, told his audience that herd management using various feed additives has produced real carbon credits for producers while lowering their climatic impact.
Aggregated projects involving a number of large dairy producers are proving this claim, with 250,000 dairy cows supplying Belgian chocolate manufacturer Callebaut fed Agolin to suppress methane production in the rumen.
"I like to think of Agolin as a probiotic which improves digestive efficiency," Mr Mors said.
The result is producing 232,000 carbon offset credits which are being sold through the Verified Carbon Standard, or Verra, which operates in the voluntary market space, as compared to Australia's ACCU which is firmly ensconced in the regulatory arena.
Any producer of carbon credits in Australia can sell on the voluntary market.
Another South Pole project involves 600,000 head of dairy and beef cattle as part of New Zealand company Foodworks, also fed Agolin, to create a reduction of 145,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent, equating to the same number of carbon credits - also sold on the voluntary market through Verra.
Results from one farm involving 14,000 cows showed how a range of carbon offset project could work in unison to achieve massive results based with a 40 per cent gain using soil organic carbon methods to produce 11,000 carbon credits; a 37pc benefit involving effluent management creating 10,000 credits; feed additives pulling back 19pc of emissions to create 8000 credits and tree plantings delivering a 4pc reduction for 1100 credits - with more plantings planned.
Cowra seedstock producer Jonathan Wright, Coota Park Blue-E at Woodstock, presented his findings on methane reduction through genetic selection to the audience at this week's Nature Based Solutions conference in Brisbane.
The fourth generation farmer formerly employed at DPI's Trangie research station, has created his own herd modelling program using automated feeders to collect consumption data on 1800 composite sires with predominantly Angus/Shorthorn and lately an infusion of European blood.
Through the family program Blue-E cattle have been recorded for feed efficiency longer than any other herd in the world and through genetic selection have produced 20pc of the top 1pc sires for that hereditable trait as measured by third party data producer Vytelle.
Mr Wright says his cattle are now showing feed efficiency gains between four and eight times what existed prior to selection, with figures now better than sheep.
In the climate space feed consumption is directly related to methane production.
Mr Wright points out that the family's selection approach involves multiple traits, as feed efficiency is maintained alongside fertility and marbling.
"By selecting for efficiency were are aiming for maximum production with the least environmental footprint," he said. "No one is asking us to fix the climate problem, just take responsibility for the small part we do and make the change genuine and real."
