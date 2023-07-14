The Land
Home/News

Australian Fleece Competition grand champion goes to Shalimar Park Merino

Updated July 14 2023 - 11:48am, first published 10:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shalimar Park Merino stud's ultrafine Merino fleece was awarded the national title. Picture supplied.
Shalimar Park Merino stud's ultrafine Merino fleece was awarded the national title. Picture supplied.

Shalimar Park Merino stud has taken out the Australian Fleece Competition grand champion title with an ultrafine Merino fleece.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.