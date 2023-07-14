Shalimar Park Merino stud has taken out the Australian Fleece Competition grand champion title with an ultrafine Merino fleece.
The Wollun-based stud has been a longtime supporter of the competition but this is the first time it has been recognised with the national title.
The 16.3 micron fleece was in the ultrafine Merino stud ewe or wether class and scored 95.78 out of a possible 100 points.
Alison van Eyk, Shalimar Park, said she was thrilled to win.
"I have always dreamed of winning this award, but with so many outstanding fleeces each year I didn't think it would ever happen," she said.
"Shalimar Park has been exhibiting fleeces in this competition for close to 15 years."
Last year's winners, the Hartwich family from Mt Challicum Merino Stud, Ararat, Victoria, continued their recent success in the competition by taking out reserve grand champion.
Their 14.8 micron extra ultrafine Merino fleece scored 95.50 points, only .28 points behind Shalimar Park.
Connorville Station, Cressy, Tasmania, won the champion commercial fleece with an 18.4 micron superfine Merino, scoring 91.80 points.
The Australian Fleece Competition has been running for 22 years and is the largest fully measured fleece competition in the world, attracting 343 entries from 115 exhibitors.
Exporter judge Lou Morsh said he was impressed with the standard of fleeces submitted.
"Being my second opportunity to judge the competition, the depth of quality was far greater this time I believe, and judging was more difficult," Mr Morsh said.
"The champion fleeces were standouts in their field."
The competition is a joint effort by the Australian Sheep Breeders Association, the Australian Wool Testing Authority and Nutrien Ag Solutions and is run in conjunction with the Australian Sheep and Wool Show that is now underway in Bendigo.
Candice Cordy, Nutrien Ag Solutions wool account manager and Australian Fleece Competition convener, said the competition ran smoothly this year and agreed that the quality of fleeces was outstanding.
"Given the large number of moving parts that come together to make the competition a success,this year worked well," she said.
"The support from exhibitors, as well as our generous sponsors, allows us to put together an event that we are all proud of."
Supported by 23 sponsors, the competition offers $18,000 in prizes, with the grand champion fleece exhibitor collecting a $2200 travel voucher sponsored by Nutrien Ag Solutions and Elanco Animal Health.
JD & RE Humbert Pty Ltd, Kedleston Park, Victoria, were this year's winners of the Performance Class with a 17.8 micron fleece scoring 86.90 points, which caters for exhibitors shearing in six to eight-month cycles commercially.
Almost two thirds of the fleeces on show were donated by exhibitors to be auctioned at the completion of the competition, with all proceeds donated to a different nominated charity each year.
Since its inception, more than $200,000 has been raised.
This year's nominated charity is Down Syndrome Australia, who provide a range of support and service to people with Down Syndrome, their families & supporters.
All competition fleeces were weighed and sampled for objective measurement (including length and strength), under standard procedures of the Australian Wool Testing Authority.
