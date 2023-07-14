The Land
Home/News

Varroa mite hitchhikes a ride to the Central West

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
Updated July 14 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW DPI deputy incident controller Dr Shannon Mulholland said she is confident the DPI has good containment of a Varroa mite infestation in the Central West at the moment. Picture by Denis Howard
NSW DPI deputy incident controller Dr Shannon Mulholland said she is confident the DPI has good containment of a Varroa mite infestation in the Central West at the moment. Picture by Denis Howard

More than a year on since sentinel bees at Port of Newcastle were first detected with a Varroa mite infestation, the destructive small arachnid which targets bee hives and can lead to hive collapse, has been found on a Central West property, leading to the 23 hives being euthanised at Gumble, west of Molong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.