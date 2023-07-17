The Land
Growing certainty of hotter weather sees The Punter order 3000 RWL shares at 66 cents each

July 17 2023 - 3:00pm
The Punter has placed an order for 3000 Rubicon Water shares at 66 cents each. Picture via Shutterstock
The Punter now regrets his over-cautious decision to sell his Rubicon Water shares (ASX code RWL) in May.

