The Punter now regrets his over-cautious decision to sell his Rubicon Water shares (ASX code RWL) in May.
The shares had fallen to the point where his holding was worth so little it was almost unsaleable, so he felt he had to sell while he could. It seemed like a good idea at the time, but now he is not so sure.
With an eye on the growing certainty of hotter weather, he has placed an order for 3000 RWL at 66 cents each.
At the time of writing, there is only one seller in the market, offering only 838 shares at 65c. That's almost an unmarketable parcel worth only $545, but the Punter has scooped them up.
No one else wants to buy them for more than 61.5c, so the Punter should be first in line to get the rest of his order if other sellers emerge.
It is a gamble on RWL actually receiving payment for some $18.5 million of orders that they had hoped would be settled before the end of June.
Even if they had got the money on time, RWL would still have made a loss of up to $3.5 million for the financial year, so it is clearly one of the Punter's riskiest plays.
Water trading company Duxton Water (D2O) has its own risks, playing in a market that is effectively controlled by shifting government policy.
But the shares have consistently remained above the $1.50 price of its recent share purchase plan, warmer weather is coming, more government buy-backs are expected, and by buying D2O and holding them until November 6, the Punter will qualify for a bonus of one-for-four free options.
He has waded in and bought 2400 D2O at $1.55. The options will be worthless unless D2O shares are worth more than $1.92 before May 2025.
Alas, Westgold (WGX) has dropped its offer for Musgrave Minerals (MGV), leaving the agreed bid from Ramelius Resources (RMS) unchallenged.
