All roads will lead to Broken Hill in August, when the town is transformed into a hive of activity for the 2023 Mundi Mundi Bash.
Thousands of music lovers will head to the iconic location to soak up the unparalleled atmosphere only an outback music festival can offer from August 17-19.
This year's lineup of musicians offers a smorgasbord of Australian talent, including Icehouse, Hoodoo Gurus, Human Nature, Pete Murray, The Angels, The Waifs, Kate Ceberano, Troy Cassar-Daley, Dragon, Thirsty Merc, Chocolate Starfish, Wendy Matthews and Melanie Dyer.
Matthews is fresh from her performance at the Big Red Bash, Birdsville, Queensland.
"The Bash is such a unique and special festival; it's always such fun for all involved," she said.
The highlight of the festival for Matthews was paying tribute to a global superstar of the music industry.
"As well as Grace Knight and my set, which is always a blast for us, we had three drummers join us for one of our songs, then later that evening, a whole bunch of women sang a Tina Turner song each in tribute," she said.
This year will be the second time Matthews has performed at the Mundi Mundi Bash, previously taking to the stage in 2022.
Audiences can expect a handful of her most well-known songs - a kind of "best of" back-to-back collection.
"This is a situation where it's catering to tens of thousands of caravans, tents, dogs and music," Matthews said.
"People come from everywhere.
"The landscape is a whole different planet out there. Flying in over it, the orange-red earth and hyper-blue sky make it a very special area, and of course, the vast audience is right there with you."
Melanie Dyer, who grew up on a sheep and cattle property near Inverell, also performed at the Bash for the first time in 2022.
Growing up in a small country town, she understands the importance of music festivals in rural and remote locations and their positive impact on host communities.
"It was such an incredible experience, and I'm so happy to return for round two in a few weeks, " she said.
"There really is nothing quite like the Big Red Bash and Mundi Mundi Bash.
"The unique locations showcase our iconic landscape and bring thousands of visitors to the most remote parts of our country.
"It's incredible to celebrate homegrown talent, and it's so important for the future of our music industry to keep these festivals on the calendar each year."
This year's performance will see Dyer join forces with her friend and collaborator, Caitlyn Shadbolt.
"We released a song called Dumb Decisions last year and did a bunch of touring. The song was also nominated for a Golden Guitar Award," she said.
"We are excited to be jumping up together to share songs, stories, laughs and a few bad dance moves."
Dyer said performing on the Bash stage was like nothing else she had experienced.
"Singing to a crowd of thousands of people who have trekked from all corners of the country to come together in the middle of nowhere is incredible," she said.
"The travellers listen to the festival playlist on their road trips and learn your songs, show up front and centre with signs and sing along to every word.
"I even had a lovely bunch of native flowers given to me last time.
"And beyond that, the crew and event organisers, musicians and artists are all just salt of the earth people who are genuinely excited to be there."
Dyer recently performed at Great Keppel Island's Country On Keppel festival.
Then she will hit the road bound for the Copper and Stone Festival in Burra, South Australia, on September 16 alongside the likes of The Black Sorrows and Mahalia Barnes.
