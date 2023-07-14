Limited numbers of cattle were yarded at the Inverell store sale on Thursday, with 361 going under the hammer.
The most significant proportion of the yarding was the steers, with 207; more than half of these were under 200 kilograms, averaging 342 cents a kilogram, ranging in price from 280c/kg to 382c/kg.
Steers in the 200kg to 280kg range were next in numbers, with 74 offered, ranging in price from 256c/kg to 352c/kg, averaging 318c/kg. Only 23 steers were offered in the weight ranges from 280kg to 500kg. One steer in the 400kg to 500kg range made $1213 or 296c/kg.
In the heifer section of the sale, only 103 were offered, of which 62 head were under the 200kg weight. These ranged in price from 200c/kg to 266c/kg, averaging 232c/kg. There were 34 heifers in the 200kg to 280kg range, priced from 210c/kg to 276c/kg, for an average of 259c/kg.
Only 51 older cattle were offered; the bulk of these were 48 pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC), ranging in price from $550 a head to $107/hd, for an average of $897/hd. Two first calf heifers made $600/hd.
AWN Squires' Robbie Bloch said despite low numbers and low weights at Thursday's sale; he is confident of a turnaround in the Inverell region.
"I think Thursday's sale was a turning point, and we're going to see a bit more optimism in the next month to six weeks," he said. "We're already receiving some inquiries with bookings for our store sale in August.
"The biggest impact in the sale was the lack of numbers, and of those (cattle) presented were very light."
Mr Bloch said the region was doing well with rainfalls, but the number of heavy frosts was limiting any pasture or crop growth.
"Once the frosts can leave us alone, we'll start to see the crops and pastures begin to move again," he said.
