Cattle with high growth figures and large eye muscle areas sold to strong demand to repeat buyers on Friday at the Holcombe family's Rayleigh Poll Hereford sale.
The sale reached a top price of $22,000, had a clearance rate of 90 per cent with the bulls averaging $12,300 and the heifer portion averaging $4135.
Rayleigh Schwarzenegger S19 claimed the top price and was purchased by Gisela and Wilfred Steiner of Coonamble.
The 27-month-old Injemira Fortune M152 son displayed an eye muscle area figure of +5.4, along with growth figures of +72 for 400 day weight, +101 for 600 day weight and a milk figure of +24, putting him in the top 10 per cent of the breed for each of these estimated breeding values.
Schwarzenegger S19 also ranked in the top 15pc of the breed for EMA, with a figure of +5.4.
The Steiner family also bought Rayleigh Statement S13 for $16,000 and Rayleigh Sheldon S63 for $14,000, to average $17,333 across the three bulls.
Two bulls equalled the $18,000 second top price. Rayleigh Stuttgart S84 was bought by the Paspaley Pastoral Co, Coolah, while Rayleigh Salvador S17 was purchased by Killarney Station, Narrabri.
Killarney Station also purchased three heifers in the sale, Rayleigh S Queenie T46 for $5000, Rayleigh B Thelma T23 for $3500 and Rayleigh S Queenie R39 for $3500, to average $4000 for the females.
Colin and Joanne Latimorer of Wauchope bought the top-priced heifer of the sale Rayleigh I Faith T34 for $7000.
Faith T34, descended from Injemira Fortune M152, was a hard heifer to part with for the Holcombe family, being a smooth, soft, long bodied heifer with good cosmetics, with a high milk figure of +27 and an EMA figure of +5.6.
The Latimorers also purchased another four heifers to average $5600.
The five heifers will join six other heifers from Tycolah Poll Herefords, as foundation heifers for the Latimorers stud, Park Rose, with the plans to be joined to low birth weight bulls later in the year.
Vendor Jeff Holcombe said he was thrilled with the result, with a lot of return buyers stepping in on the action.
One heifer was also sold post auction.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Ag Solutions and run online via AuctionsPlus.
