The Land
Home/News

Shearing innovation school at Crookwell

July 19 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
During the AAC shearing school at Crookwell. Photo: Jo Marshall
During the AAC shearing school at Crookwell. Photo: Jo Marshall

A new program to qualify young people for accreditation in the wool industry launched at the Australian Agricultural Centre (AAC), Crookwell between June 26-30.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.