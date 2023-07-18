A new program to qualify young people for accreditation in the wool industry launched at the Australian Agricultural Centre (AAC), Crookwell between June 26-30.
The five-day shearing school marked the beginning of a partnership between the NSW Department of Education and TAFE NSW.
The program is expected to qualify around 80 students aged over 15 years from the southern region, with courses scheduled to be held in Cootamundra, Wagga Wagga and Wentworth.
Jo Marshall, chief executive officer, AAC said it's crucial more young people join the industry to fill the workforce with shearers and wool handlers.
"We not only need to provide work and skills for our youth, but we need to build our shearers back up so we don't lose our wool industry and the amazing natural fibre that we grow and love," she said.
Twelve students from Crookwell High School were the first in the state to complete the course, earning a Statement of Attainment in Basic Wool Harvesting Skills, meaning they can enter the industry with a nationally recognised qualification.
Michael Clancy, leader vocational education, Department of Education said the shearing school programs offer practical, hands-on training that equips students with the necessary skills and knowledge to enter the agriculture industry as well as filling a skills shortage.
"One of the key benefits of Vocational Education and Training (VET) is that students can earn nationally recognised qualifications," Mr Clancy said.
"These qualifications are designed to meet industry standards and provide students with the necessary skills and knowledge to enter the agriculture industry."
Rob Harris, agriculture head teacher, Primary Industry Centre (PIC) Wagga Wagga led the training, he said the training school is an opportunity to persuade more young people to pursue a career in agriculture.
"We need to start at school with a captive audience keen to get into the workforce and further their education," he said.
"Shearing is hard work and can be very taxing, however, it is a good opportunity, particularly for young people.
"After completing a course they can contribute to their local communities, their families, and themselves."
Mr Harris designed the course to simulate a real-life experience in the shearing sheds.
The course assesses the student's skills and knowledge required to handle sheep, prepare handpiece and downtube for machine shearing, basic shearing and crutching techniques, perform board duties, pen sheep and carry out wool pressing while learning to comply with workplace procedures and practices.
- Contributed by Clare McCabe
