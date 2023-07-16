Investigators have issued an appeal for dashcam footage that may help them piece together the final moments before a crash that left a man dead at the weekend.
The Sturt Highway was closed for 10 hours on Sunday in the wake of the single-vehicle rollover as the crash investigation unit responded and examined the scene.
Emergency services were called to the highway west of Darlington Point to reports of a vehicle having rolled just after 1.20pm.
When they arrived, a 58-year-old man - who have been travelling as a passenger in the Toyota Hilux - was found deceased.
The 54-year-old woman who had been driving the ute was treated at the scene for minor injuries before being taken to Griffith Base Hospital.
Police established a crime scene, which was forensically examined by specialist officers, and have urged members of the public who may have information about the crash or dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
The highway was closed between Darlington Point and the Conargo Road intersection at Carrathool - a 60-kilometre stretch - and eventually reopened around 10.15pm.
Drivers were redirected along Murrumbidgee River Road to pass the crash scene and continue their journey.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
