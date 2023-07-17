The Land
Stock owners building fodder reserves as 'drought' insurance

By Emma Downey
July 17 2023 - 5:00pm
McDonald Bros Transport and Hay Sales co-owner, Scott McDonald, Nemingah, says Tamworth is experiencing some harsh conditions this winter but was "nowhere near drought just yet". Picture Peter Hardin
Plenty of Tamworth district livestock owners were reevaluating on-farm fodder supplies and stocking levels before the Bureau of Meterology (BOM) announced a move from an El Nino "watch" to "alert".

