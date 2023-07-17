Plenty of Tamworth district livestock owners were reevaluating on-farm fodder supplies and stocking levels before the Bureau of Meterology (BOM) announced a move from an El Nino "watch" to "alert".
And now concerns are only increasing, despite the alert only meaning there is a 70 per cent chance of an El Nino event developing this year. It is not a drought declaration.
McDonald Bros Transport and Hay Sales co-owner, Scott McDonald, says Tamworth is experiencing some harsh conditions this winter but was "nowhere near drought just yet".
However, plenty of stock owners were already looking for insurance against potentially poor spring conditions.
"The El Nino forecast has spooked some, most will be inclined to sell [excess] stock and feed only their core breeders," Mr McDonald said.
Wet spring conditions followed by a dry summer reduced locally made hay supplies and meant Mr McDonald has resorted to bringing in more hay than he would under normal conditions to supply the local demand.
"We're carting cereal and oaten hay from Victoria and South Australia, however, the volume being fed out at present is still on a par with other years," he said.
The downside to this is the freight costs bump up the price, which Mr McDonald said represents half the retail price of the hay.
Memories of the 2017-20 drought remain "too fresh" in the minds of many local livestock owners, and Furney's Stockfeeds manager Lasche Perrett said they had been preparing for an expected dry for some time.
"The last drought has left many overly cautious," she said.
Mrs Perrett said demand for feed supplements, such as urea blocks and loose licks been building since late March/early April, but particularly in the past eight weeks.
"A lot of areas are dry and people carrying a lot of stock are worried and looking to buy what they can. We're selling pallet loads of the product, and inquiries are growing daily," she said.
"The recent rain came too late to produce any useful growth - the only positive is that it's keeping dams and tanks full, so at least people are not carting water, or worried about that prospect."
As conditions dry off, Tamworth-based McCulloch Agencies livestock agent Alec Clydsdale is quick to remind stock owners the El Nino alert only means the state is experiencing "below-average rainfall" not drought, and has urged stock owners not to panic and jump to conclusions about the season too quickly.
"Nobody is jumping [to destock] just yet, and it's best not to base your actions on panic and stay optimistic," he said.
"Look at conditions around the state, Wagga Wagga is having it's usual winter season, Victoria is very wet, conditions are not bad at Moree, while west of Walgett is dry but this is usual for this time of year.
"If we get rain and warm weather things will go ahead quickly at the end of winter."
Mr Clydsdale said Tamworth was currently experiencing a normal winter, which was usually dry.
"If you don't have to sell [stock] don't sell, wait until September/October, and if things are still dry by November that won't be a good sign," he said.
