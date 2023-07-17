The Land
New report reveals veterinary education is facing a sustainability crisis

Updated July 17 2023 - 12:14pm, first published 12:00pm
Forbes vet Dr Lara Mitchell. Picture: Supplied
As climate change accelerates, the role of vets will become more important. That's according to a new University of Sydney report which recognises the crisis facing the vet profession, particularly in terms of funding models for education and sustainability in domestic and agricultural practice.

