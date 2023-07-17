Scientists create Merino and mushroom futuristic building combo

Merino wool and fungal spores have been combined by UK scientists to create a futuristic building material aimed at reducing the environmental impact of the construction industry.
A team from Newcastle University found that myocrete, a paste made with fungal root networks called mycelium, could be grown on a knitted Merino textile to create a cheap, sustainable replacement for foam, timber and plastic.
The mixture was packed into a mould and placed in a dark, humid, and warm environment for growth and was dried out once it reached the right density.
Although researchers have experimented with similar composites before, using the knitted moulds as a flexible framework has allowed scientists to create a stronger and more versatile material.
The research was carried out by a team of designers, engineers, and scientists in the Living Textiles Research Group, part of the Hub for Biotechnology in the Built Environment at Newcastle University, and was published in Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology.
Paper co-author Jane Scott said the aim was to transform the look, feel and wellbeing of architectural spaces using mycelium in combination with biobased materials such as wool, sawdust and cellulose.
"Knitting is an incredibly versatile 3D manufacturing system," Dr Scott said.
"It is lightweight, flexible, and formable.
"The major advantage of knitting technology compared to other textile processes is the ability to knit 3D structures and forms with no seams and no waste."
MORE READING:
Samples of conventional mycelium composite were prepared by the scientists as controls, and grown alongside samples of mycocrete, which also contained paper powder, paper fiber clumps, water, glycerin, and xanthan gum.
The paste was designed to be delivered into the knitted formwork with an injection gun.
Researchers were able to show the potential of the myocrete material by using it to build a 1.8 m high freestanding arched dome which used tubes knitted from Merino yarn, sterilized and fixed to a rigid structure while they were filled with the paste.
Dr Scott said the mechanical performance of the myocrete used in combination with the knitted formwork was a significant result.
"In this paper we have specified particular yarns, substrates, and mycelium necessary to achieve a specific goal," she said.
"However, there is extensive opportunity to adapt this formulation for different applications.
"Biofabricated architecture may require new machine technology to move textiles into the construction sector."
National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au
National sheep and wool writer for ACM's agricultural publications. Former livestock editor for Queensland Country Life. Send your story tips to vnugent@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.