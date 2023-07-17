The Land
Scientists create Merino and mushroom futuristic building combo

By Victoria Nugent
July 18 2023 - 5:00am
Scientists have used knitted Merino wool as a mould to create myoconcrete, an eco-building material.

Merino wool and fungal spores have been combined by UK scientists to create a futuristic building material aimed at reducing the environmental impact of the construction industry.

