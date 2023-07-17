An Albury nursing student keen to forge a career in regional NSW will be supported in his studies through a statewide scholarship.
The Royal Agricultural Society Foundation, supported by Quayclean Australia, have announced Timothy Nelson as one of 73 recipients of $6000 through its rural scholarship program.
Mr Nelson, originally from western Riverina town Tooleybuc, has spent his whole life in rural and remote areas and is in his final year of a Bachelor of Nursing at Albury's Charles Sturt University campus.
He said a nursing career would allow him to contribute and give back to his community by providing high-quality medical care, which is lacking in many rural areas.
Mr Nelson plans to return to his home region to work after he finishes his degree.
RASF manager Cecilia Logan said the program "aims to build strong, vibrant, and resilient rural communities by enabling students to access post high school education and training".
"The RASF rural scholarship program is vital in assisting students from regional NSW and the ACT pursue their dream careers," she said.
"For most regional students, further study requires them to relocate and move away from their families.
"These scholarships are designed to assist with accommodation, textbooks or income and allow them to focus on their studies.
"Our scholars come from all corners of our state, but the one thing they have in common is a passion to give back to regional communities."
Quayclean chief executive Mark Piwkowski said he was honoured the company could assist students to ensure they can provide for rural and remote communities.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
