The 2023 NSW Farmers conference began with the feeding the Future forum at Rosehill Gardens last night and all panel members agreed that to feed our nation into the future, as well as continuing to export, agriculture needs strong supply chains.
The forum was facilitated by Madeleine Bower and included panelists such as executive director Western Sydney Business Chamber, David Borger, manager agribusiness, supply chain and retail growth Telstra, Chris Stevenson, founder 4Zero Technologies Bela Farbas, CEO Regional Investment Corporation John Howard and CEO CropLife Australia, Matthew Cossey.
Figures state Australia already feeds 75 million people annually, with that number estimated to rise by 50 to 60 per cent by 2050.
The forum was held to look at Australia's food systems and what our farmers would need to manage to achieve such a steep increase in demand.
"Never before in human history have so many people relied on so few to feed them," Mr Coffey said.
"It is a phenomenal scenario where less than half of one per cent of the Australian population, those of you here, are the ones who actually feed the rest of the nation and then also develop that export market that supports the economy.
"Over the last 50 years, we've seen from the average production of Australian agricultural land, feeding on average two people per hectare over a year grow to now up to six or seven.
"So farmers have already got that record of achievement through modern innovations, crop protection, new seed technologies, and new farming methods. They've naturally shown that they can have leaps in productivity.
"The challenge going forward is an even tighter regulatory environment in which they're going to have to do it.
"We need to achieve another leap in productivity over the next 50 years, essentially more than doubling food production, if we're going to meet that growing population. To do it, farmers are going to have to do it in the most challenging circumstances, both climatically, economically and socially."
Mr Farbas believes that there is a willingness from Australian farmers to adopt new technologies to help increase food production, as long as they fill the right gap.
"In my view, generally the Australian ag sector is very, very good at adopting technology if it's fit for purpose and it solves the problem," he said.
"We have a very good filter for ignoring the solutions that are just fluffy and are pretty, but they don't really add any value."
Mr Cossey said that more needs to be done on biosecurity.
"We have been both fortunate and lucky, but also vigilant enough to keep them (disease) out at the moment," he said.
"Many of them we won't keep out forever.
"I think federally, not to undermine the Federal Department of Ag who are really good at running out their beagles and telling us all it will be fine, they've got it covered, but I don't think that department applies enough effort focused on this area.
"They respond to crisis more than preventive measures."
