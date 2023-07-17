The Land
Food security reliant upon big leaps forward

Denis Howard
Denis Howard
July 18 2023 - 5:00am
Speaking at the Feeding the Future forum which kickstarted the annual NSW Farmers conference were executive director Western Sydney Business Chamber, David Borger, manager agribusiness, supply chain and retail growth Telstra, Chris Stevenson, CEO Regional Investment Corporation John Howard, founder 4Zero Technologies Bela Farbas, and CEO CropLife Australia, Matthew Cossey. Picture by Denis Howard..
The 2023 NSW Farmers conference began with the feeding the Future forum at Rosehill Gardens last night and all panel members agreed that to feed our nation into the future, as well as continuing to export, agriculture needs strong supply chains.

