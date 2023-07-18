More and more landholders are becoming interested in carbon farming - or at least keen on boosting soil resilience and livestock production through the adoption of ecologically friendly agriculture.
This week's Nature Based Solutions conference and expo at Brisbane's South Bank attracted nearly 300 people to the first day of discussion and from a show of hands about 40 per cent were farmers.
Compared to previous year's carbon conferences the rise in interest was enormous and follows the first payment of carbon credits to projects that have proved their ability to sequester carbon in soil through world's best practice.
Project developers AgriProve and Carbon Link have helped pave the way for more of the same as this infant market takes off.
However uptake remains well behind agriculture's most popular swing to new practice - that of no till farming, which took 40 years to make serious inroads.
Agriprove CEO Matthew Warnken told his audience there was the potential to grow 100 million Australian Carbon Credit Units with farms able to reap an average of 8 ACCUs per hectare per year.
The company holds the keys to 79 per cent of all soil carbon projects, with 500 registered and another 380 already tested for baseline samples. After taking 16,000 soil samples, applications have been submitted to the clean energy regulator to issue 7000 ACCUs.
Validation of soil organic carbon increases across 30 properties have the potential to yield 80,000 ACCUs.
The challenge now is to scale up the process using digital models based on real soil samples. Mr Warnken said he was excited about satellite surveys using multi-band synthetic aperture radar, lifted into orbit aboard re-useable SpaceX rockets with $9.2m in grant money from the Federal Government.
The first of seven satellites is already in orbit with the promise of providing resolution down to a quarter of a square meter.
Not everyone is gob-smacked with the notion of remote monitoring, with Sam Duncan from FarmLab pointing out the need for ground-truthing through physical sampling.
"Remote sensing is not reliable at farm scale," he said. "And it is not accepted by any voluntary market. It produces a coarse set of data with greater than 25pc error rate."
However, he accepted the future would bring a hybrid of both remote and ground testing with modelling the key.
The price of the ACCU has dropped slightly with the new supply coming online, from around $35 to $26.
However, the risk of committing to a carbon project sit well with the likes of Precision Ag's CEO Hamish Webb, who presented figures from his own farm.
An initial investment of $263,000 has the potential to create $3 million to $5m in value over 30 years.
"To break even I need to increase my soil organic carbon by just 0.5pc," he said. "On my trial block we achieved five times that figure in just three years. I am comfortable with the risk."
Measuring soil below 30cm is a critical part of the process, say those with experience, with the top 10cm subject to drought and flood with carbon lost to the system even in good times, while carbon mineralised and stored at depth through deep-rooted pasture is most stable over the long term - and most beneficial for the farm.
Chris McCosker from Carbon Link says evidence shows 44pc of soil carbon is sequestered below 30cm, while the top meter of soil on earth holds twice the carbon of our atmosphere.
The good news is that livestock used to sequester carbon through managed grazing have the potential to store 49kg of CO2 equivalent per kilogram of liveweight.
Evidence shows managed rotational grazing (40 stock days per 100mm of rain) allows double the grazing when compared to set-stocking, Mr McCosker told his audience.
So, not only does this change of management practice yield stored carbon and the potential to earn money through tradeable ACCUS, but it also produces more beef while retaining top soil.
"There is no trade-off," he says. "There are benefits for climate, farms and soil."
