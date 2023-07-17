The Land
Home/News

Working dogs go for gold in the 2023 Cobber Challenge

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
July 18 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Farmers across Australia and New Zealand are putting their dogs to work for the eighth annual Cobber Challenge.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

Journalist

General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.