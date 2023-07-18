A much larger than expected yarding of 4066 head of cattle was offered during the monthly Carcoar store cattle sale at Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange last Friday.
The whopping yarding was very much out of character for a winter store sale on the Central Tablelands when supply normally wanes.
While the cooler weather was evident in the condition of some pens, overall the quality was exceptional and represented plenty of strong buying opportunities for restockers and backgrounders.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter David Monk attributed the bigger yarding to a few showers of rain and recent stronger markets.
"Most of the yarding were good quality weaner steers and heifers along with a few pens of yearlings," Mr Monk said.
"There were also some good runs of PTIC [pregnancy-tested-in-calf] heifers and cows and there were just a few small pens of cows and calves."
Mr Monk said the market for steers and heifers was firm on last month's store sale, while PTIC cows were about $100 a head dearer.
These results were on the back of a dearer market in June.
Buyer support was most evident from the Central and Southern Tablelands, plus the odd bid from buyers south of the border.
Most of the weaner steers weighed more than 200 kilograms, but those below that sold from $410 to $785.
Weaner steers, 200kg to 280kg, ranged from $630 to $1035 and those from 280kg to 330kg mostly sold from about $800 to $1185.
Heavy weaner steers that tipped the scales at more than 330kg topped at $1475 and most averaged $1225.
A limited number of weaner heifers less than 200kg topped at $635, while those from 200kg to 280kg were well supplied and sold from $400 to $770.
Weaner heifers, 280kg to 330kg, made from $520 to $880 and any runs weighing more than 330kg sold for $770 to $1200.
A few pens of yearling steers and heifers topped at $1475, while PTIC heifers and cows sold from $960 to $1490. The top at $1490 were Angus sold by PG and S Black.
Cows with calves ranged from $700, for lighter breeders, to $2200 for Angus cows with their first calves sold by Colin and Melinda Bannerman, Kywarra, Blayney.
P and R Hundy, Trelawney, Bathurst, sold 433kg Angus weaner steers for $1450, while BT and NC Barrett sold 440kg Angus and Angus-cross weaner steers for $1475.
G Betts, Riverview, The Lagoon, sold 388kg July/August-drop Rennylea-blood Angus steers for $1405, while CL and AL Pilley sold 430kg Angus steers also for $1405.
Rob Davis, Red Grange, Lowther, sold 426kg Angus steers for $1400 and BC and TR Graham, Billimari, also sold Angus steers for $1400.
Midlex Pty Ltd, Willawa, Tanna's Mount, sold 349kg Angus steers for $1300, while GD Millar sold 347kg, Noonee-blood, September/October-drop Angus steers for $1320.
Central Tablelands Livestock Agents Association conducted the sale.
Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.
