The Land
Home/Markets

Big winter yarding for Carcoar store cattle sale

KB
By Karen Bailey
July 19 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Frank and Sam Davidson, Gerelong, Young, sold 136 weaner steers and heifers for a top of $1100 a head at the Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange, Carcoar, store cattle sale last Friday. Their top steers weighed 308kg. Photo: Karen Bailey
Frank and Sam Davidson, Gerelong, Young, sold 136 weaner steers and heifers for a top of $1100 a head at the Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange, Carcoar, store cattle sale last Friday. Their top steers weighed 308kg. Photo: Karen Bailey

A much larger than expected yarding of 4066 head of cattle was offered during the monthly Carcoar store cattle sale at Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange last Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Karen Bailey

Market analyst

Agricultural markets analyst and journalist for The Land newspaper. Former national cattle and lamb/sheep market analyst with Meat and Livestock Australia.

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.