The NSW Farmers conference is being held this week and there are some hot topics on the agenda.
Last year we saw the RFID debate in sheep take the prize as the most controversial topic, especially as it entered the agenda via an urgency motion denying many the chance to review/interrogate the proposition.
The mess that has unfolded since the conference has been disappointing, to say the least, and may be a result, in part, of that sloppy governance.
Identification technology is moving at pace, and industry must make sure any system is not technologically redundant before it is legislated. Unfortunately, backing the Victorian system may well impede the sensible evolution of better, cheaper high-frequency tags or biometric identifiers.
Backing this old system just because the Victorians have jumped the gun on a poor, expensive option is problematic.
We can't have organisations overseeing national policy and research agendas being conflicted or commercially tainted when it comes to technology.
Lobby groups have been lining up to clip the tag ticket to fund their activities, this conflict has flashing red lights all over it. I would consider there is a significant problem looking at traceability options that eliminate or minimises the meal ticket.
The state government and Minister for Agriculture Tara Moriarty have an opportunity to reset state policy on biosecurity and, specifically, sheep traceability. She has inherited a mess, but there is a way through it, and the NSW Farmers Association's caveats in their "in principle support policy" have the seeds of the solution.
Equity in funding is critical to get whole of industry buy-in. If all the beneficiaries and risk creators chip in, there is an incentive to make it work and affordable. A lot of stakeholders who are not contributing are cheering for the gold-plated option that will see the sheep industry shrink and the tag industry flourish. I suspect their tune will change if the tags are on their balance sheets.
De-risking supply chains is critical to mitigating some of our big industry challenges. Aggregating stock at saleyards and then sending them all around the country is monumentally stupid and will end up costing the farm in a foot and mouth disease outbreak. Saleyards are to FMD what a wedding is to COVID-19.
No amount of tags will save you from the consequences of an undetected FMD lot going through the Wagga Wagga saleyards. The vested interests opposing exemptions for direct consignment is obvious and real.
So just a short note to the independent biosecurity commissioner and NSW ag minister: Equity in recurrent funding; Exemptions encouraging low-risk traceable pathways; and flexibility to embrace new cheaper tech.
