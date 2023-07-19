The Land
Home/News

Central West Varroa mite detection could affect pollination

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
July 20 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Nonnenmacher, pictured with his six-year-old daughter Neci, is uncertain if he will be allowed to move his hives to Leeton to fulfil his pollination contracts. Picture by Denis Howard.
Michael Nonnenmacher, pictured with his six-year-old daughter Neci, is uncertain if he will be allowed to move his hives to Leeton to fulfil his pollination contracts. Picture by Denis Howard.

More than a year on since sentinel bees at Port of Newcastle were first detected with a Varroa mite infestation, the destructive small pest has been found on a Central West property, leading to the 23 hives being euthanised at Gumble, west of Molong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.