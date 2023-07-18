This farm safety week, key work safety organisations will be focusing on the dangers of heavy machinery.
Since 2001, 1705 people have lost their life on Australian farms in accidents. Nearly 30 per cent of these fatalities can be attributed to two vehicles - tractors and quad bikes.
Tarcutta Farmer David Nugent lost an arm in a hay bailing accident in 1995.
Since then, he has been advocating for farmers to be more aware of the dangers in their workplace. He said quad bikes should be banned all together.
"There is the option of side by sides as an alternative these days," he said.
"They're not bullet proof either - accidents can still occur is certain driving practices or accidents are pushed.
"I believe quad bikes are a very dangerous item ... I believe they really should not be on the market or available."
SafeWork NSW will be meeting farmers and industry workers at the Livestock Marketing Centre in Bomen on July 20 to provide education and safety advice relating to safety around machinery and vehicles.
Head of SafeWork NSW Natasha Mann said understanding the danger is key to preventing needless deaths on Australian farms.
"Farming is the backbone of many regional areas and we can't afford for any worker to lose a day or more through serious injury," she said.
"This National Farm Safety Week we want to put the focus on making sure that farming work is done safely and our workers make it home at the end of each day.
"Far too often farming incidents occur when people are using machinery, and because they also tend to happen in isolated settings there can be catastrophic outcomes for the injured person. The SafeWork Inspectors want to share knowledge to help farmers and workers avoid a terrible event."
While deaths due to tractor rollovers have been in steady decline since the '80s, quadbike deaths remain stubbornly high.
Farmsafe Australia believe many of these deaths are preventable. Their 2023 annual trends report argues the introduction of roll protection to quad bikes could save 150 lives a year.
This assumption is based on the reduction in deaths seen globally after the introduction of rollover protection to tractors.
"By 1981, Australia legislated rollover protection structures to be installed on new tractors manufactured or imported. Retrofitting rollover protection to older tractors also became mandatory," it says.
"There are so many similarities in this story to recent farmer backlash over the legislation requiring rollover protection on new and imported quad bikes.
"Considering the long-term effects that this legislation may have, how many lives might be saved, there was a pretty compelling argument to support this legislation."
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
