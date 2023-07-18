Never a week goes by without seeing a winner somewhere by 2014/15 Australian Horse Of The Year Dissident.
Standing at Riverdene Stud near Wagga Wagga, Dissident is by Golden Slipper winner Sebring, a son of champion and world-influential sire More Than Ready.
Recent Dissident city winners include Outlandos, who won the Stayers Cup at Randwick and was placed second in the Grafton Cup-LR; Oakfield Waratah, winning two Saturday Sydney races, Covert Rose winning at Belmont Park, as well as geldings New Republic and Malabar, who made it a quinella at Canterbury last week.
Six-year-old gelding, Outlandos, the winner of seven races and $737,000 to date, is Dissident's top earner this season with more than $346,000.
There are numerous Dissident country winners, including a seven-winner stretch at different tracks in a single week.
Add to this a recent two-year-old stakes placegetter Line 'Em Up Loui, a Dissident gelding who was beaten a nose in the VRC Taj Rossi Final-LR at only his third start at Flemington.
Dissident's stable companion, Sizzling, is also siring winners - approaching 50 this season.
His best, Sizzle Minizzle, landed the $500,000 Newhaven Park Country Championships Final at Randwick in April.
"I think we have two stallions priced right for the breed-to-race people," Riverdene Stud manager Amanda Elliott said.
"Both of these horses are siring winners, with their progeny earnings both approaching $20 million."
Fourth generation Gooree Stud-bred galloper, Desert War, recently succumbed to infirmities of old age and has died at age 22.
A tough and gritty gelding, Desert War thrilled Australian racegoers when winning 12 races - 10 stakes events, including six at group one level from 2004 to 2007 - and earning a total of $3 million.
I fondly recall the time he sent the Sydney race crowd into a frenzy when taking his second AJC Epsom Handicap-G1 in October 2005. Desert War also won the AJC Queen Elizabeth Stakes-G1 at Randwick.
By former Coolmore Stud Danehill shuttler Desert King, Desert War shared his retirement paddock with another talented group one winning Gooree Stud bred and raced gelding, Laser Hawk (by Artie Schiller). The pair became favourites among visitors to the Mudgee district property.
Now in its second year, the Silverdale Academy Intern Program, which is run in conjunction with TAFE NSW, helps students gain knowledge and experience, which can lead to employment in the Australian Thoroughbred breeding and racing industry.
Its program includes a five-week online learning module before a one-week practical experience component which begins next Monday at Warwick Farm racecourse.
Once completed, the program gives students a nationally recognised qualification that enables them to move into any sector of the horse industry with the opportunity to build further qualifications and credentials fit for any horse industry requirements.
Some programs combine hands-on experience at Silverdale Farm, Avoca, Southern Highlands, and at Warwick Farm racecourse.
Encompassing all facets of the horse industry, from handling practices to breeding and marketing, the program is designed to introduce interns to the roles and responsibilities of a career working with horses.
The Silverdale Academy also incorporates horse career paths aimed at school students.
This year saw the Silverdale Academy launch its Regional Industry Education Partnership Program (RIEPP) school career tours with the Illawarra and Western Sydney regions, which promotes industry jobs for students from years 10 to 12.
Run by the state government's Training Services NSW, the RIEPP work together with school careers advisors.
A recent success story of the Silverdale Academy is Harrison Edwards, who graduated in February 2023.
Mr Edwards is employed by the Australian Turf Club in a multi-faceted role which includes race day and office work.
He also undertakes bid-spotting during live auctions at Australia's oldest operated horse auctioneers, Inglis, at Warwick Farm.
