Farmers from across the Central West came together to discuss the importance of safety at the SafeWork NSW Farm Safety Day near Dubbo.
More than 40 local farmers attended the Farm Safety Day held at Ben Shank's property, Marathon.
Farm Safety Week aims to raise awareness about farm safety issues in rural communities across Australia.
Director WHS SafeWork NSW, Tony Williams said the week acts as a trigger for farmers to look at what they're doing on their properties and how they can make it safer.
"Being able to hold a Farm Safety Day on property is really important as we can walk to an issue, talk about it and discussion solutions," he said.
"Today we're talking about the recovery of bogged vehicles, how farmers can make their shearing shed and processes safer, mental health, preparing for fire season, stock handling and financial management issues.
"Talking to farmers about mental health is important for regional communities as we want to make sure people are taking advantage of some simple tips to maintain their mental health and know how to get help if they need it.
"We're trying to spend more time on those peripheral issues because they make up the package of farm safety."
SafeWork NSW was joined by representatives from the Rural Fire Service, Rural Financial Services, Essential Energy, Rural Adversity Mental Health Program, Local Land Services and NSW Police.
Local Ben Shanks hosted the event on his mixed farming property, Marathon, and said farm safety is an important issue to him.
"I always like to do everything as safely as possible...because if you were to have an accident you'd never forgive yourself," he said.
"Farm safety is especially important when you're working with your family.
"The people who work here also live on the farm so safety is not only important when you are at work, but also afterwards as well."
Mixed farmer Heath Yeo, Buckhobble, near Dubbo attended the farm safety day to stay up to date about current safety issues and concerns.
"I was interested to hear about the shearing shed safety," he said.
"I have an older shearing shed at home and would like to know how to make it safer."
SafeWork NSW will be meeting farmers and industry workers at the Livestock Marketing Centre in Bowmen on July 20 to provide education and safety advice about machinery and vehicles.
Journalist based in Dubbo for The Land. Got a yarn? elka.devney@theland.com.au
