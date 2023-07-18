I want to start by welcoming you to the 2023 NSW Farmers Annual Conference and thanking you for the time you've taken out of your busy lives - not to mention the $2 a litre fuel and all the potholes and kangaroos you've dodged - to join us here at Rosehill Gardens Racecourse.
It's no accident that we're meeting in Western Sydney this week - this was the focus of the state election campaign earlier this year, and for good reason. Outside these doors are young communities and emerging industries, the sort of enterprising people who worked hard to build modern Australia. They are kindred spirits to many in our rural and regional communities who value family, friends, and hard work, and who dream of a better future for their children.
As you would well know, Western Sydney is made up of a huge migrant population - many of them from rural communities with agriculture in their blood.
Not far from here we have the Flemington markets - the gateway for so much of the food that comes from our farms and feeds this city. And if we take a short drive in the other direction, there is construction work underway on a major airport that will take our produce to the world.
I will return to the key connection between farms and families soon, but for a moment let us reflect on what's happened over the past year.
Biosecurity was on everyone's lips at last year's conference, and many of those same concerns persist today. While we're in a better place in some respects - the new state government has appointed an interim biosecurity commissioner and is scoping out a program to make public land managers do their bit on pests and weeds - we've also got significant challenges with feral pigs - and it appears we'll be hearing something about that from the Premier this morning.
Add into the mix the bittersweet biosecurity funding package from the federal government - more money is a good thing, but it's coming out of our pockets, which is not.
The challenges of mandatory electronic identification for sheep and goats - sprung on us by the former government at last year's conference - continues to be a source of concern for many of our producers, which is why we took the lead in bringing together the nation's SFOs for a roundtable discussion in Adelaide last week.
The economic outlook is also looking a lot grimmer that it did this time last year. Inflation is up, but so too are interest rates - a big concern not just for the young families outside these doors and in our towns, but also for our young farmers who are questioning whether they can even make a return in this industry.
Add to this the rising cost of production while saleyard prices have softened - and while this should have been welcome news for families, we're still seeing very high retail prices for beef and lamb. More needs to be done to make sure price-gouging is stamped out, and that we have a fairer food market in this country, from the farm gate to the dinner plate.
Another wet summer has given way to an approaching El Nino, and already people's minds are turning to the last drought.
The three years of wet weather caused enormous damage to roads, rails, and other infrastructure, leaving an enormous mess to be dealt with.
We got a working demonstration of the dysfunction of the planning system - floodplains that don't work the way they should, according to the modelling and theories. There needs to be a better practical understanding of what happened, so we can ensure this extraordinary damage is not repeated.
Across the state we are seeing shortages: A shortage of workers... a shortage of housing... a shortage of health workers and tradies and teachers and vets and just about every other profession you could name. But at the same time, we have developers running around spruiking their ability to create thousands of new jobs - we just don't have people to do them.
It all keeps coming back to people, so let's think about what agriculture - this amazing industry that we have all devoted our lives to - really means to people.
Going into this year's state election our focus was on feeding the future, which is the theme of this year's conference as well.
Fundamentally, farms equal food and fibre. When the first farmers sowed their paddocks 12,000 years ago, they laid the foundation for modern civilisation. The historians agree that this reliable source of food enabled our ancestors to escape the desperate hunger cycle of hunter-gatherer societies and start to build villages, towns, and cities.
The plough, the sickle and the mill transformed the course of human history, and while the tools we use today are exceptionally more advanced, the fundamental principles remain: we need farmers to feed and clothe us.
This makes agriculture a vital sector not just for people, but for the stability of our nation. They say hungry people are angry people - you only need to look at some of the scenes we saw at the start of the pandemic when supermarket shelves were stripped bare, or the outrage when lettuce prices went through the roof last year.
Just last week we were warning about drastic changes to the egg industry that could leave families paying $15 a carton for eggs - as they do in New Zealand - the mass media lost its mind!
As farmers we are naturally innovative and are keen to find ways to make things work. We're not out there telling governments and businesses they need to support us and prop us up - in fact, Australia's agriculture sector is one of the world's most productive despite being one of the world's least-subsidised.
But we are saying to governments and bureaucrats and businesses they should work with us - partner with us - and help us find ways to be more productive.
When we look at the disruption already occurring in agriculture - from the energy transition to adverse laws and regulations, green tape and punitive councils armed with reams of compliance notices, and then externally the extremes of weather and financial turmoil, not to mention the spectre of war not just in Europe but the rumblings closer to home - we see many challenges we cannot meet on our own.
Indeed, amid all this uncertainty, we need to keep in mind what we know for certain: There are close to eight billion people on this planet, and far too many of them are hungry today. We waste food in Australia, while others starve. And when we look to the future, there will be close to 10 billion people on this planet by 2050 - how on earth do we feed all those hungry mouths?
The simple answer is we need more production. More food, more fibre, grown and sent from farm gate to dinner plate both here and around the world.
To get more production, we need governments to wake up and realise that food comes from farmers, not supermarkets. We need the handbrakes removed and the fairness returned to our markets, so we're not trying to do our work with one hand tied behind our backs.
We need big businesses and financial institutions to realise that while their investors may be saying their priority is one thing, those priorities will shift dramatically if they start to go hungry.
We need people to realise that our food security is more the product of good luck than good management so far, and if we do not take this challenge seriously over the coming years and decades, we may find ourselves going without.
There is enormous opportunity in Australian agriculture, in particular right here in NSW, and as farmers we must be optimists: We will, quite literally, feed the future.
This is a message we're inviting our fellow Australians to remember and be mindful of with every mouthful: This country produces some of the world's finest food, but it doesn't happen by accident.
The bacon and egg rolls we enjoyed this morning are a result of hard work in the paddock from people like Justin Everitt, Edwina Beveridge, and Brett Langfield. The milk in your tea or coffee is there because Phil Ryan or Kate Hand get up at the crack of dawn to milk the cows. That freshly squeezed orange juice started on a tree in Jo Brighenti's backyard.
These are just some of the people who are the oft-unseen part of our daily lives, just as every one of us in this room has touched the lives of their fellow Australians - how could we do winter without woolly socks and cotton singlets? We are privileged to have all of you here at our conference.
I do want to thank the member representatives in all parts of the association - the committees, working groups and taskforces, as well as EC and the Board - I have really appreciated the engagement of chairs with the board, and my attendance at as many branch and committee meetings as has been possible.
It would be remiss of me also not to mention our staff and the effort they put in, particularly during the past six months with the state election - lead by our CEO and chief of staff Pete Arkle. Despite many distractions, we have retained focus, and the engagement with our membership through field days, drone courses, regional partnership forums, and even having a good chat down the street. And we saw that last night with a great effort here with the Feeding the Future Forum - thank you to everyone who made it a successful and informative event for our delegates.
Lastly, thank you to all of you as delegates, you are the key representatives of our branch members, and thank you for travelling here to Rosehill Gardens Racecourse this week. Your time and effort enables this great grassroots democracy, and your role is fundamental in representing, debating, and deciding in our democracy.
I look forward to listening to your logic and eloquence on the issues put forward by our fellow members. I wish everyone a great conference.
